" Frontline Heroes Festival " Launches Across UAE From January 17 to March 2, 2025

(MENAFN- Iris Media Press Services) Abu Dhabi: The "Frontline Heroes Festival" is set to launch across in the UAE from January 17 to March 2, celebrating the efforts of frontline heroes who played a pivotal role in protecting society during the pandemic and ensuring the continuity of daily life during crises and challenges.



The festival will kick off at Fujairah’s Open Beach from January 17 to 19, bringing together a festive atmosphere filled with cultural and entertainment activities while highlighting the achievements and sacrifices of workers in the healthcare, security, and service sectors.

The festival will then move to Ras Al Khaimah’s Mareedh Beach from January 24 to 26, followed by Umm Al Quwain’s Al Khor Waterfront from January 31 to February 2.



In Ajman, the festival will take place at Ajman Marina from February 7 to 9, before moving to Sharjah’s Flag Island from February 14 to 16.



The festival will then be hosted at Dubai’s Creek Park from February 21 to 23, with the grand finale on Abu Dhabi Corniche from February 28 to March 2, 2025.



The festival offers a variety of activities suitable for the whole family, including interactive booths to highlight the efforts of “Frontline Heroes,” cultural and artistic performances showcasing the UAE’s heritage and values, fun activities for children and families, as well as panel discussions and workshops aimed at raising awareness about the importance of supporting frontline workers in society.



On this occasion, the Frontline Heroes Office stated:

"This festival is part of our commitment to recognizing the efforts of our heroes who stood on the frontlines during the toughest of times. The festival aims to deliver a message of gratitude and appreciation to them and their families while celebrating their inspiring stories of sacrifice and dedication to serving the nation."



The Frontline Heroes Office invited frontline heroes to participate in the festival and enjoy the wide range of programs and activities offered across different UAE cities.



The Frontline Heroes Office was established under Federal Decree No. 95 in 2020 to honor and recognize individuals who work selflessly during emergencies and crises, making exceptional contributions in the face of challenges. The office aims to spotlight their contributions and foster a sense of pride and appreciation for their sacrifices.



