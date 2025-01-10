Charges Brought Against Aspo Board Member In The Matter Concerning Ramirent Plc Have Been Withdrawn
1/10/2025 7:01:40 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Aspo Plc
Stock Exchange Release
January 10, 2025 at 2:00 pm
Charges brought against Aspo board member in the matter concerning Ramirent Plc have been withdrawn
Aspo Plc has been informed that the public prosecutor has withdrawn the charges brought against former Ramirent Plc CEO Tapio Kolunsarka for suspected securities market disclosure offence.
Aspo Plc has not been a party to the case, and the matter has not had any impact on Tapio Kolunsarka's work on the Board.
Aspo Plc
Rolf Jansson
CEO
Aspo creates value by owning and developing business operations sustainably and in the long term. Our companies aim to be market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships and the development of these aiming to be forerunners in sustainability. Aspo supports its businesses profitability and growth with the right capabilities. Aspo Group has businesses in 17 different countries, and it employs approximately 800 professionals.
