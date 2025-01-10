Xijiu Liquor By Yamin Zhu Wins Iron In A' Packaging Design Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Xijiu Liquor

Yamin Zhu's Xijiu Liquor Recognized for Excellence in Packaging Design by Prestigious A' Design Awards

COMO, CO, ITALY, January 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Awards, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of packaging design, has announced Xijiu Liquor by Yamin Zhu as a winner of the Iron A' Design Award in the Packaging Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of Xijiu Liquor's design within the packaging and design community.The award-winning Xijiu Liquor packaging design showcases the importance of cultural relevance and user experience in the packaging industry. By incorporating traditional Chinese elements and symbols, such as the character "Xi" and the color red, the design resonates with its target audience and aligns with current trends in packaging that prioritize cultural connection and emotional engagement.Xijiu Liquor's packaging stands out for its clever integration of the Chinese character "Xi" into the bottle shape, creating a unique and memorable design that symbolizes happiness and celebration. The combination of a round cap and square body not only reflects ancient Chinese philosophies but also enhances the user experience through its ergonomic structure. The vibrant red color and traditional patterns further contribute to the festive atmosphere the packaging aims to evoke.This recognition from the A' Design Awards serves as a testament to Yamin Zhu's dedication to excellence in packaging design and his ability to create culturally relevant and user-centric designs. The award not only celebrates the success of Xijiu Liquor but also inspires the Forty-Nine Union Design Department to continue pushing the boundaries of packaging design and exploring new ways to connect with consumers through innovative and meaningful designs.Interested parties may learn more at:About Yamin ZhuYamin Zhu is a distinguished graphic designer and vice chairman of Shanxi Graphic Design Association. He founded Sinan Design Agency in 1998 and has been recognized for his contributions to the field of design. Zhu has served as a visiting professor at several institutions and co-founded the mid-tier internet brand Forth-nine Union, where he currently serves as the General Manager of the Design Department. His work has won numerous awards both domestically and internationally, and he continues to advocate for the power of design to delight the heart and improve lives.About Forty-Nine Union Design DepartmentThe Forty-Nine Union Design Department, established in 2015, is a division of the Forty-nine Union Group, a leading industrial Internet new retail enterprise focused on the production and distribution of Chinese baijiu and health food products. Over the past nine years, the department has consistently delivered pioneering products, showcasing its commitment to excellence and innovation in the industry.About A' Design AwardThe Iron A' Design Award recognizes good designs that meet rigorous professional and industrial standards set by the A' Design Awards. Recipients are acknowledged for their practical innovations and contributions to their respective fields, providing solutions that improve quality of life and foster positive change. The award is granted to designs that demonstrate skill, specialization, understanding, and creative capacity, satisfying the needs of users and contributing to a better world.About A' Design AwardThe A' Packaging Design Award is a prestigious international competition that recognizes excellence in packaging design across various industries. Organized annually since 2008, the award attracts a diverse range of participants, including innovative designers, agencies, manufacturers, and brands. Through a rigorous blind peer-review process, entries are evaluated by an expert jury panel based on pre-established criteria, ensuring that only the most deserving projects receive recognition. By celebrating these remarkable achievements, the A' Design Award aims to promote the principles of good design and inspire the creation of superior products that positively impact society. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at

