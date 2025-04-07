Urvashi Rautela Responds To Trolls Comparing Her To Nora Fatehi

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 7 (IANS) Actress Urvashi Rautela has addressed the social media trolls who compare her to fellow actress Nora Fatehi.

Responding to the trolls with grace, Urvashi sets the record straight, making it clear that she won't be fazed by online negativity. When asked if trolling affects her, the 'Sanam Re' actress told IANS, I don't take everyone's opinions personally. I'm not easily affected by negative comments. Of course, if someone says something rude, I don't let it bother me. I believe every actor brings their own uniqueness to the industry.”

“For example, if people compare me to Nora Fatehi or anyone else, I don't mind because every artist has their own space. It's important for our generation to perform well, just like the actors of the past who paved the way for Bollywood's growth. It's our responsibility to give our best in every role and keep the industry thriving,” she added.

Speaking about her latest track,“Touch Kiya” from her upcoming film, 'Jaat,' Urvashi stated,“In Daku Maharaj, I had the role of a police officer, and I focused on acting in that. But honestly, in this song, I didn't dance at all. There is no dance moves involved-I simply followed the character. I portrayed the role of a lioness, embodying that fierce, powerful energy. If you watch closely, just focus on my eyes, and you'll see the persona of a lioness shining through. The song has a unique vibe because the composer, Thaman incorporated various animal sounds-like the roar of a lion and the call of a lioness. The theme is distinctive. The lyrics,“I'll give my heart to you, but first say sorry,” emphasize a strong, bold personality, like that of a lioness.”

Urvashi Rautela also spoke about working with Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda, and Vinit Kumar Singh in the forhcoming action drama.

“It's truly wonderful! All three of my heroes-Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda, and Vinit Kumar Singh-are part of this film. Sunny Deol gave me my first leading role in 'Singh Saab The Great', where I played Minnie. I've also played the wife of Randeep Hooda in 'Inspector Avinash' and the wife of Vinit Kumar Singh in another project. So, working with all three in one film is a dream come true. It's like a reunion, and I'm incredibly happy,” the actress mentioned.

On a related note, the sizzling dance number 'Touch Kiya' featured Urvashi showcasing her dance moves alongside the ruthless villain duo Randeep Hooda and Vineet Kumar Singh.

“Jaat,” starring Sunny Deol in the titular role, is all set to release in theatres on April 10, 2025.