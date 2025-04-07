Rakul Preet Singh Shares Simple Daily Practices To Boost Well-Being On World Health Day

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 7 (IANS) On World Health Day, actress Rakul Preet Singh took to social media to share some easy and effective daily practices that can significantly improve overall well-being.

Emphasizing the importance of a healthy lifestyle, Rakul offered her followers simple tips to incorporate into their routines, encouraging them to prioritize their health and wellness. In her latest Instagram post, the Thank God actress emphasized the importance of making mindful choices, from fueling the body with wholesome food to expanding the mind through reading.

Rakul encouraged her followers to connect with nature, describing it as a feeling beyond words, and suggested taking up a sport-her personal favorite being golf. She also highlighted the power of meditation, recommending just five minutes a day to achieve a sense of balance for the mind, body, and soul.

Sharing a series of her photos, Rakul wrote a note that read,“It's world health day and here are few easy things that you can implement in your life as daily practices. Fuel up with wholesome and mindful choices. Read and expand your mind, find peace. connect with Nature, it's a feeling I cannot describe pick any sport of your choice .. mine is golf meditate to Calm yourself and find a balance of mind body soul .. just 5 minutes in a day will bring bigggggg changes be a goooof and keep smiling cos Happiness is the best medicine for a healthier you.” (sic)

“Start with baby steps and tell me what are the things you already do and what changes would you like to bring to your life. Remember you truly live in only one place - YOUR BODY #WorldHealthDay #HealthyLiving #mindbodybalance,” (sic) Singh added.

On the professional front, Rakul Preet Singh will next be seen in the upcoming film“De De Pyaar De 2." In this sequel, she reprises her role as Aisha, sharing the screen once again with Ajay Devgn. Directed by Anshul Sharma, the film will also star R. Madhavan, who will play Rakul's father.

The first installment of the series, "De De Pyaar De", was released in May 2019.