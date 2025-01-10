Security Forces Rescue 8 Civilians Kidnapped By TTP In Lakki Marwat

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Security forces successfully rescued eight civilian workers abducted earlier today by from the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in the Qabul Khel area of Lakki Marwat.

According to sources, the TTP militants had kidnapped 16 unarmed civilian workers in a bid to extort ransom. Following the abduction, the attackers also set ablaze a vehicle belonging to a local contractor.

Law enforcement agencies and security forces launched a swift operation, securing the release of eight hostages. Efforts are ongoing to rescue the remaining captives safely.

Sources condemned the TTP's brutal actions, labeling them as anti-Islamic and against societal values. Authorities reaffirmed their commitment to bringing the perpetrators of such heinous acts to justice.

The operation underscores the unwavering resolve of security forces to protect citizens and eliminate threats posed by extremist groups.