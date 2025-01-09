Bill Armstrong 'Light Form' Meditations On Visual Perception

(MENAFN- USA Art News) “It is by of means that one arrives at simplicity of expression.” Cartier Bresson

HackelBury Fine Art is pleased to present its Winter Exhibition, a celebration of the diverse artists the has collaborated with and represented over the decades. This thoughtfully curated showcase features masterpieces by renowned 20th-century photographers, including Henri Cartier-Bresson, Willy Ronis, Denis Stock, Richard Misrach, Robert Doisneau, Frank Horvat, Arnold Newman, Irving Penn, Ellen Auerbach, Martine Franck, and Elliott Erwitt, as well as works by Malick Sidibé and Garry Fabian Miller.

In addition, the exhibition highlights contemporary work by HackelBury artists such as Bill Armstrong, Stephen Inggs, Katja Liebmann, Ian McKeever, and Doug and Mike Starn.

Spanning timeless black-and-white photography, celebrity portraits, evocative cityscapes, and intricate studies of natural beauty, the exhibition offers a seasonal moment of artistic introspection.

HENRI CARTIER-BRESSON

Queen Charlotte's Ball, London, 1959

Gelatin Silver Print

20 x 16 inches