Bill Armstrong 'Light Form' Meditations On Visual Perception
Date
1/9/2025 11:08:13 PM
(MENAFN- USA Art News)
“It is by Economy of means that one arrives at simplicity of expression.” Cartier Bresson
HackelBury Fine Art is pleased to present its Winter Exhibition, a celebration of the diverse artists the gallery has collaborated with and represented over the decades. This thoughtfully curated showcase features masterpieces by renowned 20th-century photographers, including Henri Cartier-Bresson, Willy Ronis, Denis Stock, Richard Misrach, Robert Doisneau, Frank Horvat, Arnold Newman, Irving Penn, Ellen Auerbach, Martine Franck, and Elliott Erwitt, as well as works by Malick Sidibé and Garry Fabian Miller.
In addition, the exhibition highlights contemporary work by HackelBury artists such as Bill Armstrong, Stephen Inggs, Katja Liebmann, Ian McKeever, and Doug and Mike Starn.
Spanning timeless black-and-white photography, celebrity portraits, evocative cityscapes, and intricate studies of natural beauty, the exhibition offers a seasonal moment of artistic introspection.
HENRI CARTIER-BRESSON
Queen Charlotte's Ball, London, 1959
Gelatin Silver Print
20 x 16 inches
MENAFN09012025005694012507ID1109075124
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.