Respond.Io Unveils AI-Powered Solution For Tiktok Messaging Ads, Aiming To Bridge $4.1 Trillion SME Financing Gap

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) With over 10,000 customers, respond.io is poised to meet the rising demand for in APAC, whereby in 2026, a third of SMBs are expected to invest more in digital tools to address worker shortages, minimize manual processes, and enhance productivity.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Respond.io , a global customer conversation management software, is launching a comprehensive AI-powered solution for TikTok Messaging Ads alongside its TikTok Business Messaging integration. With these new features, businesses can now manage all TikTok messages seamlessly on platform, making it possible to handle conversations from every single popular channel in one place. This collaboration addresses the $4.1 trillion financing gap SMEs face by reducing customer management time by 40% and increasing sales by 30% without any additional marketing budget. In today's economic landscape, this offers a crucial advantage.

TikTok Messaging Ads allow prospective customers to engage with businesses directly within TikTok or through third-party messaging apps. For businesses with an omnichannel presence, this creates an opportunity to centralize communications across multiple messaging channels, laying the foundation for streamlined workflows that can scale effectively with

The integration with respond.io not only simplifies TikTok Messaging Ads management but also empowers TikTok Business Messaging, enabling companies to consolidate their TikTok interactions alongside other popular channels like WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, and more. The platform also provides flexible integrations with CRMs and ERPs, AI and automation for efficient chat management, a robust inbox for sales teams to engage with high-quality leads, and detailed reports to track chat performance, measure ad campaign engagement and make data-driven decisions. Combined, these aim to enhance the customer experience, which currently contributes to $4.7 trillion in annual losses due to inefficiencies.

In the Asia Pacific (APAC) region, TikTok is a key channel among customers. The region's consumer market, one of the fastest-growing and most competitive in the world, is dominated by SMEs, which comprise over 97% of businesses.

Meanwhile, these businesses face worker shortages, a prevalence of manual processes that lead to human errors, and productivity challenges, resulting in scaling limitations. Studies show that by 2026, half of SMEs in APAC will be using generative AI-based applications to address these challenges. TikTok integration is poised to meet this rising demand.

“In a rapidly evolving digital landscape, businesses face immense pressure to do more with less,” says Gerardo Salandra , CEO and co-founder of“Managing TikTok customer inquiries has been limited by the number of available social managers. Through our integration with TikTok Messaging Ads and being among the first to bring all TikTok interactions, including direct messages, into a single platform, we're helping businesses streamline operations. With Respond AI resolving 74% of conversations autonomously, this integration enables SMEs using TikTok to achieve faster responses, improved customer experiences, and ultimately, increased sales.”

The open beta phase of TikTok Messaging Ads integration was first rolled out in Asia Pacific before being introduced in Latin America and will see global availability over time. With this, respond.io reaffirms its commitment to empowering SMEs worldwide to overcome barriers to growth, leverage cutting-edge automation and thrive in an increasingly digital-first economy.

CONTACT: Media Contact Catalina Modirca ...