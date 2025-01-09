ST. AUGUSTINE CELTIC MUSIC & HERITAGE FESTIVAL ANNOUNCES LINE-UP

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

St. Augustine Celtic Festival

Find the Celt in YOU!

Celtic Rock St. Augustine

Featuring internationally renowned acts, tickets are now available for the award-winning festival

- Pat SyelesST. AUGUSTINE, FL, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The St. Augustine Celtic & Heritage Festival celebrates Celtic culture, honoring St. Augustine's legacy as America's Oldest Celtic City and home to The Original St. Patrick Parade. The festival also features Highland Games, Celtic artisans and vendors, food, drink, and activities. The highlight of the festival is the best Celtic performers from Ireland, Scotland, Canada, and the United States. The St. Augustine Celtic Music & Heritage Festival will be held on March 8th and March 9th, 2025, at Francis Field, 25 West Castillo Drive in St. Augustine, Florida.“We've been extremely fortunate to attract some of the best Celtic performers in the world ,” says Pat Syeles, St. Augustine Celtic Music & Heritage Festival organizer and member of Romanza's Board of Directors.“And they keep returning because they love the energy and atmosphere of this festival. PBS and CNN stars Seven Nations have appeared every year since our first festival in 2011, and six more top Celtic touring bands join them for 2025.”The Main Stage is emceed and hosted by Chad Light and features performances from Seven Nations, Mudmen, Albannach, Screaming Orphans, SYR, Jamison, and Clover's Revenge. The Second Stage is emceed and hosted by Sharon Foy Baird with performances by Captain Mayhem, Bill Mullen, Mickey Sweeney, Blue Lotus World Dance Company, John Miles, and First Coast Highlanders.Tickets are on sale now and may be purchased online at CelticStAugustine , and at the gates on March 8th and 9th. General Admission tickets are one-day tickets and are $25. Children 12 and under, active duty, and retired military personnel are free. VIP All-Weekend tickets include two-day festival admission, two free beers or wine, a free festival T-shirt, VIP tent seating with a VIP bar, exclusive VIP seating in front of the Main Stage, and VIP air-conditioned restrooms. VIP All-Weekend tickets are $120. Whiskey Tasting tickets are not included in the VIP All-Weekend tickets and are sold separately. Whiskey Tasting tickets include seven top-tier whiskey and Scotch tastings and a gift bag. The tasting is on Friday, March 7th, and tickets are $75. Athlete registration is also open for the Highland Games at $35 per athlete. It includes the weekend competition, free Festival admission, free lunch for the day(s) of participation, and a free Games Clinic on Friday, March 7th.The St. Augustine Celtic Music & Heritage Festival is sponsored in part by the St. Johns County Tourist Development Council and the St. Johns County Cultural Council.ABOUT ST. AUGUSTINE CELTIC MUSIC & HERITAGE FESTIVAL: Since 2011, the St. Augustine Celtic Music & Heritage Festival has been the hallmark of celebrating Irish and Scottish culture. Held at Francis Field in Historic Downtown St. Augustine on March 8th and March 9th, the two-day festival features traditional and Celtic rock bands from Ireland, Scotland, and Canada; the Highland Games; vendors including artisan crafts, food, and drink; a whiskey and Scotch seminar and tasting; kid-friendly activities; and the world's oldest St. Patrick's Day Parade. Produced by Romanza–St. Augustine, Inc. High-resolution photos are available online. Learn more at celticstaugustine and follow along on Facebook @CelticStAugustineMusicFest and Instagram @CelticFestStAug

Three-minute sampler from the Celtic Festival.

