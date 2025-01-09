Egg Exports From Brazil To Qatar, UAE Grow

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – The United Arab Emirates increased its imports of eggs produced in Brazil by 108.7% in 2024, importing 2,354 tonnes. It became the second-largest destination of these exports, behind only Chile, according to the 2024 summary released on Wednesday (8) by chicken and pork lobby ABPA . Qatar, in turn, increased its imports of Brazilian eggs by 7.1%, totaling 1,107 tonnes. It was the fifth-largest importer, behind the United States (3rd) and Japan (4th).

The whole-year exports of both shell eggs and processed eggs totaled 18,400 tonnes, a decrease of 27.3% compared to 2023. The revenue from these exports in 2024 was USD 39.2 million, down 37.9% compared to the previous year. However, December's exports grew by 116.8% in volume, totaling 2,050 tonnes, and by 72.2% in value, grossing USD 4.3 million, compared to December 2023.

In a statement, the president of ABPA, Ricardo Santin, was quoted as saying that exports were pressured by domestic demand but still remained well above levels seen two years ago.“At the same time, the last quarter of 2024 marked the beginning of a positive flow in Brazilian egg exports, at levels that are expected to be sustained throughout 2025,” he said.

