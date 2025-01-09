UAE To Support Environmental Projects In Brazil

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Erth Zayed Philanthropies, an organization based in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, will donate USD 40 million to support environmental programs in Brazil, the UAE state news agency WAM reported on Wednesday (8). The donation follows the presence of the of Abu Dhabi, Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, at the G20 summit held in November in Rio de Janeiro. On the sidelines of it, he met with Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

The support will come from Erth Zayed Philanthropies, the Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, the Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, the Mohamed bin Zayed Species Conservation Fund, and Abu Dhabi's non-profit organization Clean Rivers, which works to prevent plastic waste in rivers from reaching the oceans.

Key efforts include supporting Indigenous communities in the Amazon to enhance sustainable livelihoods, tackling plastic pollution in the Amazon to support the restoration of its ecosystems, expanding an agricultural initiative in Bahia state by planting 10,000 date palm saplings and training farmers in sustainable practices, and providing technical expertise to protect Brazil's rich biodiversity and critical ecosystems to support the Tropical Forests Forever Facility (TFFF), created in partnership between the Ministries of Environment and Finance of Brazil.

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

Ricardo Stuckkert/Brazil Presidency

