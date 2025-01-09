The King Center, EVERFI, And NFL Launch ‘Nonviolence For Social Change’ Educational Resource For Youth

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Atlanta, GA., Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The King Center, in collaboration with EVERFI and with generous support from the National League (NFL) and its Inspire Change social justice campaign, is proud to introduce“Nonviolence for Social Change,” a free digital lesson. This powerful addition to EVERFI's 306: Black History – Continuing the Story curriculum (available in English and Spanish) empowers youth to explore nonviolence as a transformative tool for addressing social challenges and fostering positive change in their communities.

The“Nonviolence for Social Change” lesson introduces students to the principles and steps of nonviolence as championed by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. This educational experience emphasizes historical examples of peaceful leadership, offering practical strategies for resolving conflicts and fostering stronger, more inclusive communities.

A Collaborative Commitment to Youth Empowerment

The partnership combines The King Center's leadership in nonviolence education, EVERFI's expertise in innovative learning solutions, and the NFL's dedication to supporting youth development and education.

Dr. Bernice A. King, CEO of The King Center , shared,“This initiative reflects our belief that nonviolence is a universal approach to strengthening leadership and community connections. With EVERFI's engaging platform and the NFL's support, we are preparing young people to lead with purpose, compassion, and integrity.”

Dr. Kelisha B. Graves, Chief Research, Education, and Programs Officer at The King Center , added,“This lesson highlights the importance of peaceful problem-solving and the value of learning from history. By providing practical tools for leadership, we are empowering students to make meaningful contributions to their communities.”

Alice Lee, Head of Customer Experience and K-12 at EVERFI, said ,“We are proud to collaborate with The King Center and the NFL to deliver an accessible and inspiring lesson that equips students with essential skills for leadership and positive community engagement.”

Anna Isaacson, Senior Vice President of Social Responsibility at the NFL emphasized ,“The NFL is proud to support this initiative, which focuses on leadership development and constructive conflict resolution. We believe in empowering young people to build stronger, more connected communities.”

About the Lesson

Part of EVERFI's 306: Black History - Continuing the Story educational resource, the“Nonviolence for Social Change” lesson offers:



Interactive lessons on the principles and steps of nonviolence

Real-world tools for conflict resolution and collaboration Historical and contemporary examples of leaders who fostered progress through peaceful methods

This lesson equips students with the knowledge and actionable skills to address challenges constructively, encouraging them to lead with confidence, courage, and compassion.

The Impact

Through this collaboration, The King Center, EVERFI, and the NFL aim to inspire millions of students across the country to become thoughtful leaders who contribute positively to their communities.

Last school year, EVERFI's free curriculum was used by over 5.9 million student learners across 24,000 active K–12 schools. The“Nonviolence for Social Change” lesson is available for free to educators nationwide.

About The King Center

The Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change (The King Center) is a 501(c) (3) organization established in 1968 by Mrs. Coretta Scott King. The King Center is the official living memorial and programmatic nonprofit organization committed to educating the world on the life, legacy, and teachings of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The King Center serves to inspire new generations to carry forward his unfinished work, strengthen causes and empower change-makers who are continuing his efforts today. The King Center's premiere educational initiative, Nonviolence365®, is based on Dr. King's nonviolent philosophy and methodology. His teachings engage participants from various sectors of society, including emerging and next-generation leaders, in modules and exercises that enhance communication, leadership, interpersonal, and conflict reconciliation skills, as well as empower individuals to address injustice.

About EVERFI

EVERFI® is an international technology company driving social impact through education to address key societal challenges like financial wellness, mental health, workplace conduct, and more. Founded in 2008, EVERFI has reached millions of K-12 and adult learners worldwide with its transformative digital educational content. Through a unique third-party payer model, EVERFI provides K-12 schools in the U.S. with access to essential educational resources at no cost, ensuring that students everywhere gain vital life skills. Recognized as one of the World's Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company and featured on Fortune Magazine's Impact 20 List and the GSC EdTech 150, EVERFI continues to shape the future of digital learning. To learn more about EVERFI, please visit everfi.com or follow us on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , or X/Twitter @EVERFI.

About the NFL

The National Football League (NFL) is committed to advancing education and youth development through initiatives that promote leadership, equity, and community engagement.

