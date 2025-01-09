TUMS Teams Up With Draftkings To Launch TUMS Fantasy Foodball Pool, Making Gameday Food Dreams A Reality

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Food lovers can visit to play up to four rounds of TUMS Fantasy Foodball Pool for free for a shot at winning a share of $40,000 in total cash prizes. From tailgate plates and spicy bites to sweet treats and New Orleans cuisine, fans can draft their top six food and drink choices from a menu of 36 items from now up to the Big Game following food-related themes:



Jan. 6 to 12: Tailgate Foods

Jan. 13 to 19: Spicy Foods

Jan. 20 to 26: Sweet Foods Jan. 27 to Feb. 9: New Orleans Foods

Each round of TUMS Fantasy Foodball Pool features the top foods and drinks selected by a survey of 2,000 Americans*, ensuring plates will be filled with the most popular options, including the top 10 foods on respondents' Big Game plates: barbecue (34%), hot wings (33%), seven-layer dip (24%), brownies (22%), chicken tenders/nuggets (22%), nachos (21%), pizza (20%), buffalo chicken dip (20%), fries (17%) and mini sliders and/or burgers (16%). According to that survey, 54 percent of people believe that the gameday food spread has the power to make or break the experience. However, consistent snackers also note that enjoying these foods can occasionally lead to unwanted symptoms, with 1 in 4 citing heartburn as a potential outcome. Looking for a solution, 1 in 3 survey respondents said they hope their host has an antacid on hand.

To bring the delicious combination of football and food to the table, TUMS has partnered with former two-time professional football champion and food enthusiast, Vince Wilfork. An avid cook, Wilfork will lend his expertise from the field to the table and share his personal experience with tackling occasional heartburn.

"Nothing should stand between fans and their favorite foods, especially on gameday, so I'm thrilled to partner with TUMS to help foodies like me celebrate without the worry of heartburn getting in the way," said Wilfork, who is a brand fan and user himself. "Since leaving the field, I never watch a game without my must-have foods, like brisket and ribs that are grilled low and slow, hot wings, sliders and brownies, my favorite dessert. When these occasionally cause heartburn, I reach for TUMS for fast relief."

TUMS has reinvigorated its free-to-play pool concept with DraftKings to create TUMS Fantasy Foodball Pool and give fans an engaging way to bring food to the forefront of gameday.

"The fans have spoken - food is clearly a big part of any football watch party, and we're thrilled to give them a competitive way to celebrate their love of gameday bites," said Patricia Melo, Brand Director for TUMS. "Although the foods we love can occasionally lead to symptoms of heartburn, TUMS provides fast relief, allowing fans to feel rest-assured that they won't have to sideline their fun."

"We learned first-hand just how passionate fans are about food as a result of our successful collaboration with TUMS last year," said Jay Danahy, Head of Revenue, DraftKings Media & Sponsorships. "We're thrilled to be working with TUMS once again, giving food fans a new way to engage on game day centered around their most valuable plate picks and a free shot at winning a share of cash prizes."

In addition to providing fans with an opportunity to indulge in their food plate fantasies, TUMS will kick off Big Game Weekend in the heart of the New Orleans food and libations culture with an event taking place at Bourbon Heat on Feb. 7. Open to the public, attendees will have the opportunity to try samples of TUMS Chewy Bites, enjoy exclusive merch and giveaways (while supplies last), and learn how to play the final round of the free TUMS Fantasy Foodball Pool.

For more information on TUMS and its range of products, follow the brand on Instagram and TikTok (@TUMSofficial) or visit .

*Data from a survey conducted by Talker Research on behalf of TUMS from Dec. 5 to Dec. 10, 2024, with a sample of 2,000 Americans aged 21–43.

About TUMS

TUMS Chewy Bites offer tasty and effective occasional heartburn relief so you can savor the moment. They provide multi-symptom relief, including heartburn, sour stomach, acid indigestion relief, and upset stomach relief. TUMS Gummy Bites go to work in seconds* for occasional heartburn relief, plus feature a soft, easy-to-chew format and multi-benefit relief from occasional sour stomach, acid indigestion, and upset stomach. TUMS are the #1 recommended antacid brand by doctors, pharmacists and OBGYNs. TUMS is America's #1 antacid with a wide variety of flavors and formats that offer something for everyone.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

About Haleon US

Haleon (NYSE: HLN ) is a leading global consumer health company with a purpose to deliver better everyday health with humanity. Haleon's product portfolio spans six major categories: Oral Health, Pain Relief, Respiratory Health, Digestive Health, Sexual Health, and Wellness. Built on trusted science, innovation, and deep human understanding, Haleon's U.S. brands include Abreva, Advil, Benefiber, Centrum, Emergen-C, Eroxon, Excedrin, Flonase, Gas-X, Nexium, Nicorette, Parodontax, Polident, Preparation H, Pronamel, Sensodyne, Robitussin, Theraflu, TUMS, Voltaren, and more. For more information on Haleon and its brands, please visit or contact [email protected] .

