Suunto Unveils All-New Aqua Bone Conduction Headphones

LAS VEGAS, CO, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Suunto, a leader in design and innovation for sports watches, dive computers, compasses and digital services used by adventurers all over the globe has unveiled the Suunto Aqua, the company's newest line of flagship bone conduction headphones that marks the first in the brand's lineup to deliver world-class audio underwater.

The launch of the Suunto Aqua comes on the heels of the success of the Suunto Wing and Suunto Sonic in 2024, and allows athletes to bring along their audio experience during swimming, running, and biking to new heights (and depths), combining entertainment, training, and communication in one sleek device. The Suunto Aqua offers 32GB of storage (up to 8,000 songs), 30 hours of battery life (including 20 hours with the charging pod), and AI-powered sports algorithms that help manage training and body fatigue.

Weighing just 35 grams and boasting an IP68 rating, Suunto Aqua can withstand depths of up to 16 feet in open water for 2 hours-the deepest available for bone conduction headphones on the market and equally suited for open-water swims and afternoon lap sessions alike. The snug, open-ear design with bone conduction technology keeps ears clear and keeps users aware of their surroundings, enhancing both comfort and safety in the water.

The Suunto Aqua headphones can also identify stroke posture, head pitch angle, breath frequency, and glide time so users can track, analyze, and adjust their technique with the Suunto app for a more efficient swim. In addition to analyzing swimming technique, the AI-powered algorithm can monitor mobility as well as neck and muscle fatigue.

The Suunto Aqua's 32GB of storage allows users to listen to their favorite songs, podcasts, and audiobooks in the water, and users can pair them with their smartphones using Bluetooth so they can leave their phone on dry land. The Suunto Aqua also boasts 30 hours of battery life, making them just as suited to long-haul, off-the-grid adventures as they are to training laps at the pool.

The Suunto Aqua also lets users answer and hang up phone calls and change audio tracks hands-free, as well as easy integration via the Suunto App to dial in all aspects of the headphones, from music storage and management to button customization, swim analysis, and more.

About Suunto:

We stand for adventure. Pioneering exploration has been in our DNA since 1936, when Finnish orienteer Tuomas Vohlonen set out to create a more accurate compass, and subsequently invented a new method for manufacturing liquid‐filled compasses. Today Suunto is at the forefront of design and innovation for sports watches, dive computers, compasses and digital services used by adventurers all over the globe. We are proud that Suunto products can take a beating but are also designed with an everyday aesthetic that reflects our Nordic identity. Suunto's headquarters and factory are still in Finland.

