Yes Solar Solutions Achieves Elite Energy Sage Status!

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Local Installer Achieves Elite Status on National Platform

CARY, N.C., Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Yes Solar Solutions Achieves Elite Status on Sage Platform.

Yes Solar Solutions, a leading solar energy provider in North Carolina, proudly announces its achievement of Elite Status on the Energy Sage platform. Energy Sage, a prominent marketplace connecting with reputable solar installers, rigorously vets its partners, ensuring only the most qualified and reliable companies earn Elite status. Status criteria includes:



Responsiveness

Timeliness

Customer Engagement

Reviews on both Energy Sage and other platforms Pricing and close rates

Kathy Miller, Yes Solar's CEO and Co-Founder said "Gaining Elite Status on Energy Sage is a huge win for Yes Solar Solutions! It's not just about the recognition; it's about the enhanced credibility it brings. Energy Sage is a trusted platform for homeowners researching solar, and its rigorous vetting process ensures only the best installers achieve Elite status. This further strengthens our reputation and helps more homeowners find us when they're ready to go solar. We encourage potential customers to

contact us

for information about how they too can explore solar."

By achieving Elite status on Energy Sage , Yes Solar gains access to a wider pool of potential customers who are actively searching for reliable solar solutions. Homeowners seeking solar installations can now easily identify Yes Solar as a top-tier provider, fostering increased brand visibility and trust.



This dedication to both customer satisfaction and community well-being is a key ingredient in their success. Contact Yes Solar Solutions today to explore how they can help you transition to clean, renewable energy. Visit or call 919-459-4155 to learn more.

Yes Solar's success on Energy Sage is a direct result of their comprehensive approach to customer engagement and project management. The company utilizes a multifaceted strategy to connect with potential clients, having actively participated in seven Solarize programs and installing grant-funded projects to provide free solar to low-to-middle-income households. This dedication to community engagement underscores Yes Solar's commitment to making solar energy accessible to a broader range of homeowners. Their broad reach and commitment to inclusivity are key factors in their success.

Yes Solar Solutions is a locally owned, owner-managed solar installation company founded by Stew and Kathy Miller in 2009. With over 2,500 residential, commercial and non-profit projects Yes Solar has established a track record for quality. Since 2013, Yes has been the only nationally accredited solar company in North Carolina through the North American Board of Certified Energy Practitioners (NABCEP), and was the first to be certified by Tesla for Powerwall energy storage and electric vehicle charging.

Media Contact: Meranda Van Ningen [email protected]

SOURCE Yes Solar Solutions

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED