Squarepet Recognized As One Of Petage's Editor's Select Pet Products For 2025

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- SquarePet Nutrition, a leading brand in premium pet nutrition , announces that its Veterinary Formulated Solutions (VFS) line has been recognized as one of PetAge's Editor's Select Pet Products for 2025 in the Dry Pet Food category. This recognition underscores the innovation and exceptional quality behind SquarePet's mission to meet pets' unique nutritional needs.

The PetAge Editor's Select Awards spotlight the year's most outstanding pet products, chosen by the editorial team for their innovation, quality, and impact on pets' health and wellness. SquarePet's VFS line earned its place on this prestigious list for its veterinary-formulated recipes designed to address specific dietary needs, such as weight management, food sensitivities, and digestive health.

“Our inclusion in PetAge's Editor's Select list for 2025 is a tremendous honor,” said Tyler Atkins, Chief Marketing and Sales Officer at SquarePet.“This recognition reflects our commitment to delivering exceptional nutrition and innovative solutions for pets with unique dietary requirements.”

The VFS line is a standout for its science-driven approach to pet nutrition, crafted in collaboration with veterinarians and featuring premium, responsibly sourced ingredients. Each recipe is formulated to prioritize nutrient balance, health benefits, and palatability, ensuring that pets receive optimal nutrition tailored to their needs.

SquarePet's dedication to quality extends to its manufacturing process, with all products proudly made in the USA under strict safety and quality standards. This commitment, coupled with a focus on transparency and sustainability, has made the VFS line a trusted choice for pet owners and veterinary professionals alike.

About SquarePet

SquarePet Nutrition is driven by a commitment to continuous improvement and innovation, is made up of pet industry professionals, veterinarians, nutritionists, and manufacturing experts to supply new and reimagined nutritional formulations unique to the pet food industry . SquarePet is a 100% family owned company that makes nutrition for the health of all breeds and ages of dogs and cats. Learn more at .

