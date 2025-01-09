AUO Partners With Sony Honda Mobility To Create Buzz At CES 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Introducing World's First Micro LED Bar Solution on AFEELA, designed to create Engagement between the Cockpit and the Outside World

HSINCHU, Taiwan, Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AUO, with its industry-leading Micro LED Display HMI (Human Machine Interface) Solutions, is collaborating with Sony Honda Mobility to showcase the world's first Micro LED Media Bar Solution mounted on the exterior of the AFEELA at CES 2025. The new solution brings groundbreaking application to human-machine engagement, connects the cockpit to the world outside the vehicle, inspiring innovative car designs. It unleashes unlimited possibilities in the application of AUO's advanced Micro LED display technology and demonstrates AUO's unwavering dedication to mobility sector, providing vehicle occupants with a more comfortable and safer mobility experience.

“Our partnership with Sony Honda Mobility marks an industry milestone-the first application of Micro LED displays on a vehicle's exterior,” said Dr. Frank Ko, CEO and President of AUO.“Media Bar, the exterior display of AFEELA, not only showcases information; it adds personality and engages with the world around it. Together, we realize human-centered mobility, making Media Bar a truly iconic feature of AFEELA that enhances interactive user experience and personalization.”

“At Sony Honda Mobility, our vision is to redefine mobility by merging cutting-edge technology with human creativity to inspire innovation and new possibilities,” said Yasuhide Mizuno, Representative Director, Chairperson and CEO of Sony Honda Mobility Inc.“Collaborating with AUO has enabled us to push the boundaries of vehicle design and interaction. AFEELA's Media Bar exemplifies the transformative potential of display technology to reshape the relationship between people and mobility, and we look forward to future innovations through this partnership.”

AFEELA enhances communication and engagement between occupants, vehicles, and the surrounding environment. AUO is proud to support this significant achievement with its Micro LED Media Bar Solution, making it a compelling and distinguishing feature of AFEELA. AFEELA's Media Bar shows a diverse range of information, including charging status and vehicle details with unobstructed visibility. Vehicle occupants could engage with the outside world from within the cockpit by displaying personalized content on the media bar, such as videos, pictures, and unique messages. The media bar, as part of AFEELA, revolutionizes the way people interact with mobility.

Enhanced by the high contrast, brightness, resolution, and ultra-wide viewing angle of AUO's Micro LED display, the Media Bar delivers outstanding visual performance even in harsh lighting conditions, while also delivering a sophisticated sense of elegance. By leveraging the flexible characteristics of Micro LED displays, AFEELA has achieved a breakthrough in design aesthetics, offering greater design freedom without the limitations of previous display technologies, and seamlessly integrating with AFEELA's sleek lines.

The partnership between AUO and Sony Honda Mobility demonstrates their joint effort to make advanced technologies available for practical application. Their commitment to continuous innovation, with leading-edge human-centered design, aims to create a more user-friendly engaging experience for both of drivers and passengers. AUO will continue to spearhead the innovation and commercialization of Micro LED display technology applications. By collaborating with more strategic partners, AUO aims to expand its applications and provide clients with high-value-added display solutions that bring people's visions for the future of mobility to life.

ABOUT AUO

AUO was founded in 1996 and is an innovative, technology-oriented company that offers products and solutions with display-centric technology that push the boundaries for smart mobility, industrial intelligence, energy, retail, healthcare, as well as enterprise and education. The company is headquartered in Taiwan, and operates in Asia, the US, and Europe with a global team of 38,000 employees. Notably, AUO demonstrates continuous efforts in ESG development, leading excellence and achievements in sustainability, and has been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Indices for 14 years. AUO's consolidated net revenue in 2023 was USD 8.07 billion. Further information about AUO can be found at:

ABOUT AUO MOBILITY:

With world-leading innovative display technology at its core, AUO has been deeply rooted in the field of automotive display for over 20 years, and has become a trusted and critical component supplier in the automotive industry. AUO as one of the top three suppliers of automotive panels, through the human machine interface integration of in-vehicle displays, automotive systems, embedded sensors, and software services, has progressively expanded its smart cockpit solutions.

