Aoun Takes The Oath As Lebanon's New President

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Jan 9 (KUNA) -- Having won the presidential post in a parliamentary session on Thursday, Joseph Aoun who had served as the commander took the oath shortly later as president becoming the republic's 14th head of state.

Aoun arrived at the parliament building clad in a civil suit to resounding applause by the MPs who had voted for him as the new president. (pickup previous)

