Aoun Takes The Oath As Lebanon's New President
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
BEIRUT, Jan 9 (KUNA) -- Having won the presidential post in a parliamentary session on Thursday, Joseph Aoun who had served as the army commander took the oath shortly later as president becoming the republic's 14th head of state.
Aoun arrived at the parliament building clad in a civil suit to resounding applause by the MPs who had voted for him as the new president. (pickup previous)
tma
MENAFN09012025000071011013ID1109073017
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.