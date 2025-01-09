Bilder Appliance Repair Now Serving Homeowners In The Twin Cities Metro

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Bilder Appliance Repair provides transparent pricing to ensure customers know exactly what to expect. Their pricing structure includes a $119.95 service call fee, which covers the cost of coming to the location to diagnose the appliance issue. This initial fee allows the technicians to assess the problem and provide an accurate diagnosis.

Once the issue has been identified, the cost for standard brands is set at a flat $89.95 (or $139.95 for premium brands). This fee covers the actual repair work necessary to get the appliance back in working order.

In addition to labor charges, customers will need to account for the cost of any required parts needed for the repair. Bilder Appliance Repair emphasizes its commitment to quality service, ensuring that any parts used are reliable and effective.

As the Twin Cities Metro continues to grow, so does the need for accessible and trustworthy appliance repair services. Bilder Appliance Repair prides itself on offering a customer-focused approach, tailoring its services to meet the unique needs of each household. With their extensive experience, skilled technicians, and transparent pricing, homeowners in Minneapolis and St. Paul can have peace of mind knowing that their appliance repair needs are in capable hands.

About Bilder Appliance Repair

Bilder Appliance Repair is a local appliance repair company that has 30 years of experience in appliance repair, maintenance, and parts for the Minneapolis and St. Paul communities. As a family-owned and operated business, the company understands the importance of reliable service. Their team is dedicated to ensuring that household appliances run smoothly and efficiently. To learn more, visit their website:

Contact Information:

Name: David Edberg

Email: [email protected]

Phone Number: (651) 764-7500

