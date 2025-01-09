Biosteel And OUA Launch Student-Athlete Ambassador Program

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Powering the Future of University Sports in Canada: the BioSteel Student-Athlete Ambassador Program, designed to empower student-athletes on and off the field!

- Dan Crosby, CEO of BioSteelONTARIO, CANADA, January 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- BioSteel , the #1 brand in healthy sports hydration, is proud to announce a groundbreaking collaboration with Ontario University Athletics (OUA) to introduce the BioSteel Student-Athlete Ambassador Program-a multi-year initiative designed to empower student-athletes on and off the field. This launch follows BioSteel's continued expansion in Ontario, including its new Windsor facility passing its NSF Certification audit, marking a pivotal moment in the company's commitment to product quality, innovation, and community impact.Through this new partnership, OUA athletes are invited to apply for the BioSteel Student-Athlete Ambassador Program, which offers access to premium BioSteel products, a wide range of performance incentives, and the unique opportunity to represent the brand's commitment to clean and healthy hydration. The Ontario University Athletics organization also shares BioSteel's passion for supporting academic and athletic excellence.“We are thrilled to partner with BioSteel, a brand that shares our commitment to fueling athletic excellence in Canadian sport,” said Gord Grace, OUA President & CEO.“This partnership is a tremendous opportunity to contribute meaningfully to the student-athlete experience, supporting their journey on and off the field with products they can trust.”Program Highlights:1) Financial Support: Each of the 20 selected ambassadors will receive a $500 stipend for their participation.2) Performance Incentives: Ambassadors earn 20% commission on sales using their personalized code or link, and a $5,000 total cash prize pool awaits top performers.3) Product & Gear: In addition to a one-time welcome package that includes BioSteel apparel, hydration products, and nutritional supplements, ambassadors receive a $250 BioSteel gift card every month for ongoing product support.4) Professional Exposure: Ambassadors will be featured across BioSteel's and OUA's platforms, including social media, newsletters, and event recognition.How to ApplyEligible OUA student-athletes can apply for the BioSteel Student-Athlete Ambassador Program via the official Biosteel website [] . The application deadline is February 1, 2025, at 11:59 PM EST. Applicants should provide basic contact and academic information, along with a short video submission highlighting why they embody BioSteel's values of clean, healthy performance.About BioSteelBioSteel is committed to providing the healthiest and most trusted sports hydration products on the planet. Known for its sugar-free Hydration Mix, BioSteel offers a clean alternative that supports athletes at all levels. Recognized by the NHL, MLB, NFL, MLS, NBA, and others, BioSteel continues to set the standard in sports nutrition with a NSF Certified for Sport facility and an unwavering focus on quality and innovation. Producing BioSteel's signature Hydration Mix and other sports nutrition products in-house enables strict oversight of every step, from sourcing to packaging, ensuring all student-athletes and consumers can trust the products they rely on.About Ontario University Athletics (OUA)Ontario University Athletics is the governing body for university sport in Ontario, fostering excellence in athletics, academics, and community. Dedicated to supporting student-athletes, the OUA offers competitive opportunities and leadership development across its member institutions.

OUA X BioSteel: Student Athlete Ambassador Program

