Trump places blame on Biden for Ukraine conflict

(MENAFN) Donald Trump, the president-elect of the United States, criticized President Joe Biden for his handling of the escalating tensions between Russia, Ukraine, and NATO, which, according to Trump, led to the ongoing war. In a press conference on Tuesday, stated that the conflict could have been avoided if Washington had not pushed for Ukraine’s potential membership. He argued that Biden’s insistence on Ukraine joining the military alliance, despite Russia's longstanding opposition, was the key factor in triggering the war.



Trump emphasized that Moscow had made its stance clear for years, asserting it would not tolerate NATO expansion into Ukraine. He claimed that Biden’s failure to recognize Russia’s concerns broke a deal the U.S. had with Russia regarding the limits of NATO expansion. According to Trump, Biden’s approach to negotiations was flawed and ultimately led to a war that could have been avoided.



Trump described the conflict as a “disaster” that “should have never happened,” and expressed his belief that it would have been easier to prevent the war before it started in 2022. He also noted that the situation could escalate further and become even worse. Trump pledged to address the crisis if elected, suggesting that a deal between Moscow and Kiev could be reached within six months of his presidency, although he remained hopeful it could happen sooner.

