EU, UAE To Start Free Trade Talks: EU Chief

MENAFN - Nam News Network) BRUSSELS, Apr 11 (NNN-APA) – The European Union (EU) and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) agreed to kick off free trade negotiations, European Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen said, yesterday.

“This marks a positive step forward in EU-UAE relations and, alongside the negotiation of broader Strategic Partnership Agreements, can serve as a catalyst for stronger ties between the EU and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC),” the Commission said in a statement.

European Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security, Maros Sefcovic, is expected to travel to the UAE soon to advance the discussions, the Commission said.

The negotiations will aim to liberalise trade in goods, services, and investment, while expanding cooperation in strategic areas, such as, renewable energy, green hydrogen, and critical raw materials, the Commission said.

Although U.S. President, Donald Trump, abruptly announced a 90-day pause on the sweeping“reciprocal” tariffs he unveiled last week, which include a 20 percent levy on EU imports, EU is scrambling to diversify trading partners.

Von der Leyen expressed confidence about the progress, saying, both sides were committed to moving“swiftly and ambitiously.”

The EU is the UAE's second-largest trade partner, accounting for 67.6 billion dollars in non-oil trade last year. It represents 8.3 percent of the UAE's total non-oil foreign trade, according to UAE official data.– NNN-APA