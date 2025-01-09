2024 marks pivotal moment in global politics

(MENAFN) The year 2024 marked a pivotal moment in global politics, with around the world revealing a weakening of Western elites. For the first time in decades, these elites struggled to present a compelling vision for the future. Faced with growing challenges, many resorted to undemocratic tactics, such as censoring and using methods to suppress opposition, which led to both defeats and weakened reputations. The liberal model, once championed by the US and Western Europe, is now increasingly questioned.



This shift has had significant consequences for countries outside the West. In post-Soviet regions, many nations are reconsidering their reliance on the West for security, especially in light of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, which demonstrated that the US and Europe would not intervene on their behalf.



Meanwhile, the Middle East suffered a catastrophic year in 2024, with international institutions failing to act due to Western political paralysis. The "axis of resistance," led by Iran, has collapsed, and regional power is shifting toward Israel and Turkey. The instability in Syria, as well as growing threats from Israel and Turkey, suggests the region remains volatile.



Looking ahead to 2025, there are both opportunities and risks. Efforts to resolve the Ukrainian conflict could lead to renewed dialogue between the West and Russia, but failure to find a resolution could result in further escalation. In the Transcaucasus, there are hopes for peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan, though opposition in both countries may hinder progress.



The Western world is entering 2025 divided and unpredictable. The traditional Western order is being replaced by a more pragmatic and nationalist "new West," epitomized by figures like Donald Trump. Even though he has not yet reclaimed the presidency, Trump's influence is already reshaping global politics, pushing for bold, populist actions such as trade wars, territorial expansion, and dismantling bureaucratic institutions in Europe. With other disruptors like Elon Musk also influencing political landscapes, the West in 2025 is set to be more fractured and volatile than ever.

