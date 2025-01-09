Peerbridge Health Unveils COR-INSIGHT Trial To Validate Revolutionary AI-Enabled Cardiac And Cardiopulmonary Diagnostics & Monitoring

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Inexpensive wearable for diagnostics and monitoring has the power to transform cardiac care

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Peerbridge has announced the launch of its landmark COR-INSIGHT Trial, which will validate the screening and diagnostic capabilities of its Peerbridge Cor® ambulatory ECG wearables. The trial seeks to revolutionize cardiovascular and cardiopulmonary monitoring and screening by providing a seamless, non-invasive alternative to traditional diagnostic modalities.

The trial will leverage two new proprietary, cutting-edge AI SaMD platforms: CardioMIND, an ECG+ analytical pipeline for cardiovascular indications and sleep disorder; and CardioQSync, a quantum-resonance based approach for extraction of cardiopulmonary and hemodynamic indications from respiratory ECG.

The trial is the first to prospectively evaluate multiplexed on-demand diagnostics directly from continuous ECG in hospital and home settings, integrating data-rich metrics for 30+ different indications.

The American Heart Association statistical estimates place over 160 million adult Americans at risks for the indications being validated in this trial.

The conditions range from previously announced ejection fraction severity , heart failure and sleep apnea diagnostics to more advanced cardiopulmonary insights and hemodynamic measurements, including cardiac output and stroke volume. By eliminating the reliance on imaging, catheter-based techniques, and biochemical assays, COR-INSIGHT promises a paradigm shift in diagnostic precision and accessibility from a single low-burden Cor ECG wearable.

"This trial represents an exciting leap forward in inexpensive, remote patient care," said Chris Darland, CEO of Peerbridge Health. "The Cor Insight trial allows us to provide over 30 cardiac and cardiopulmonary indications all from one simple wearable ECG study.

Just as important as the clinical innovation is our ability to deliver these insights to clinicians at ultra-low cost.

Bringing inexpensive hospital grade diagnostics to a patient's doorstep is a critical first step to reaching tens of millions of underserved patients and communities today."

Expanding Accessibility Across Care Settings

The COR-INSIGHT trial underscores the versatility of the Peerbridge Cor wearable, which aims to cater to patients across the clinical spectrum-from asymptomatic individuals to critically ill patients and those awaiting procedures like TAVR or ICD placement. The trial is designed to provide the monitoring in diverse settings, including outpatient, in-hospital, and home environments.

A successful trial will have far-reaching impact across the cardiology space. Use cases include:



Early disease detection with rapid cardiac screening & diagnostics: As 50% of indications can be computed with as little as 5 minutes of wear, inexpensive assessments can be done in routine care settings such as a primary care office, urgent care or clinics within local pharmacies.

Reduce re-admissions with at-home hemodynamic monitoring: 25% of Heart Failure patients are re-admitted within 30 days. The ability to non-invasively measure hemodynamic stability from home allows for remote care and early intervention to improve readmission rates. Enhance virtual cardiology appointments with cardiac function snapshot: 90% of U.S. rural counties do not have a cardiologist. Enabling inexpensive and remote hospital grade cardiac and cardiopulmonary assessments prior to a virtual cardiology appointment extends the reach of cardiologists to tens of millions of patients that are being missed today.

Enrollment

The trial will enroll up to 15,000 participants from diverse demographics, ensuring robust data that reflects real-world clinical challenges. In addition to Peerbridge sites, the company will also be partnering with the HeartX program to expand participation with leading cardiologists at HCA, Mercy Health and Louisiana Cardiology Associates in the first quarter of 2025.

About Peerbridge Health

Peerbridge Health is revolutionizing cardiac care as the first company to bring the quality and accuracy of hospital-grade cardiac diagnostics and monitoring to the home. The company's AI-enabled device, Peerbridge Cor®, includes a three-lead, patented AECG wearable device that features a design based on the Einthoven Triangle. The Peerbridge platform leverages ECG to diagnose and monitor the most important elements of cardiac care at a lower cost than ever before. Data captured provides actionable insights that promote early invention, reduce hospital visits and saves lives. For more, go to peerbridgehealth or visit our LinkedIn page.

