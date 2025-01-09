Global Automotive Outlook Worth 85.1 Million Units In 2025 Marketsandmarkets

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Download an Illustrative overview:

Hybrid Electric are anticipated to witness significant growth in 2025

The growth in sales of Hybrid electric cars with enhanced ranges is shifting the trends in the automotive market. Numerous OEMs have announced to expand their hybrid vehicle portfolio, including Toyota (Japan), Honda (Japan), Volkswagen (Germany), Ford (US), and General Motors (Germany). OEMs such as General Motors and Ford have revived plans for introducing new HEV and PHEV models form 2026-27 onwards.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest market in 2025

Asia-Pacific region holds the major share in the sales volume of PV combined. The major factor is the intensive manufacturing and export of cars in China. The Chinese market is the world's largest market in terms of vehicle sales as well as production. In 2024, China's sales volume for light vehicles was over 26 million units, with a share of around 50% globally. China is the most dominant nation in the automotive industry regarding supplying raw materials, manufacturing, and sales. China has the most potent supply chain of EV batteries . Over 50% of the EV batteries are manufactured in China. Moreover, around 75% of the components of EV batteries are manufactured in China. These Chinese manufacturers want to expand their services and acquire additional market share worldwide. The Asia region has seen growth in automobile production in 2023 and 2024. Continuing this trend, the Asia region will dominate the market in 2025.

Luxury car and Premiumisation of cars takes centre stage

There has been a constant increase in sales of luxury and ultra-luxury cars in regions like Asia-Pacific. OEMs are developing and trying to incorporate more ultra-luxury features and are monetizing many such features as a service model. The rise in sales of such cars is due to the increasing number of high-net-worth individuals in this region. This trend is expected to continue and flourish in 2025 as well.

Key Market Players Global Automotive Outlook :

Prominent players in the Global Automotive Outlook

include as General Motors (USA), Tesla (USA), Volkswagen (Germany), Ford (USA), BYD (China), Toyota (Japan) Hyundai (South Korea)

This report provides insights on:



Analysis of key Trends in 2024 and 2025 (Rise in Hybrid Vehicle Sales, Stability in vehicles sales in 2025, Online component sales expected to boom, Luxury vehicle sales rise and emergence integrated powertrains).

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the automotive market

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyses the automotive market across varied regions

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about diversification of supply chains, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the automotive market Competitive Assessment: Assessment of market shares, growth strategies and service offerings of leading players like across light vehicle segments which are then dirther divided into ICE and electric among others in the automotive market strategies. The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the autonomous vehicle market and provides them information on key market drivers, challenges, and opportunities.

