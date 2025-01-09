UK Gambling Market Trends And Competition Analysis, 2025-2029: Flutter Entertainment, Entain, Bet365 Group, Betfred Group, And 888 Holdings Dominate

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bitcoin-Based Gambling and Rising Number of Women Gamblers Driving the UK's Gambling Market

The "UK Gambling 2025-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The UK gambling market is forecasted to grow by USD 3.5 billion during 2024-2029, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is driven by growth of online gambling platforms in the UK, increased adoption of e-sports betting, and rising number of sporting events.

The study identifies the implementation of artificial intelligence (AI) in gambling as one of the prime reasons driving the UK gambling market during the next few years. Also, introduction of bitcoin-based gambling and increase in number of women gamblers in the UK will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The UK gambling market is segmented as below:

By Type





Betting

Lottery Casino

By Platform





Offline Online

By End-user





Men

Women Minors

A robust vendor analysis within the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading gambling market vendors.

Also, the report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



888 Holdings PLC

Allwyn UK Holding Ltd.

Ballys Corp.

Bet365 Group Ltd.

Betfred Group

Betsson AB

Buzz Group Ltd.

Caesars Entertainment Inc.

Casino Del Sol

Delta Corp.

Entain PLC

Evolution AB

Fantasy Springs Resort Casino

Flutter Entertainment PLC

Kindred Group PLC

NetBet Enterprises Ltd.

Rank Group PLC

Red Rock Resorts Inc.

Scientific Games LLC Simba Games

