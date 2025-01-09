Wet Tissue And Wipe Market Outlook 2025-2029: Projecting 8.1% CAGR

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Analyze Revenue Shares for Personal Care, Household, and Industrial Commercial & Institutional Applications, Globally, and at a Country Level

Dublin, Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wet Tissue and Wipe 2025-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The wet tissue and wipe market is forecasted to grow by USD 10.78 billion during 2024-2029, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period. This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing pollution and deteriorating environmental conditions, growing concerns regarding hygiene, and rising demand for wet tissues and wipes from healthcare sector.

The study identifies the increasing demand for multi-functional wet wipes as one of the prime reasons driving the wet tissue and wipe market growth during the next few years. Also, introduction of natural tissues and wipes and adoption of sustainable manufacturing by vendors will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The wet tissue and wipe market is segmented as below:

By Application



Personal care

Household Industrial commercial and institutional

By Distribution Channel



Offline Online

By Region



Europe

North America

APAC

South America Middle East and Africa

A robust vendor analysis within the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading wet tissue and wipe market vendors.

Also, the report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

