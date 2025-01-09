Lebanese Prime Minister expresses his satisfaction

(MENAFN) Lebanese Prime Najib Mikati expressed his satisfaction today, stating that for the first time since the presidential vacancy, he is hopeful that Lebanon will have a new president by tomorrow. Mikati made the comments while launching the "National Strategy for Integrated Solid Waste Management" in Saraya, following its approval by the Council of Ministers in December. In his speech, the Prime Minister acknowledged the long-standing challenges facing Lebanon's solid waste sector, which has been exacerbated by years of crises, including the severe waste crisis in 2015 and the ongoing financial turmoil. Despite these difficulties, Mikati emphasized that the government chose not to let the waste sector collapse, as it had in the past, but instead took responsibility for reforming it.



The government has worked through the Ministry of Environment and relevant departments to implement urgent reforms, improve infrastructure, and promote waste recovery. Mikati highlighted several achievements, including the activation of legal frameworks for waste management, the launch of the national waste strategy, and the preparation of a master plan for solid waste management. The establishment of the National Authority for Solid Waste Management was another key step in ensuring the effective implementation of integrated waste management. The authority's organizational decree, which includes staff conditions, salaries, and categories, was approved by the Council of Ministers after reviewing input from the State Shura Council and the Civil Service Council.



Mikati credited the efforts of Environment Minister Nasser Yassin and thanked international organizations and youth groups who contributed to these reforms. The Prime Minister expressed his belief that these reforms lay the groundwork for a more sustainable and well-managed waste sector. Environment Minister Yassin, in his speech, addressed the current challenges in waste treatment facilities, noting that many are not operational due to a lack of resources. He emphasized the need for cost recovery and highlighted that, while national treatment capacity is sufficient, regional distribution remains a challenge. Yassin also pointed out that the environmental cost of improper waste management is higher than the cost of proper treatment, underscoring the importance of adopting an efficient and sustainable waste management system that turns waste into valuable resources and eliminates harmful practices like dumping and burning.

