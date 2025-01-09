Relations between Turkey, Israel reach significant low

(MENAFN) Relations between Turkey and Israel have reached a significant low, largely due to Turkey's reaction to the ongoing Gaza conflict. Despite shared interests in Syria, particularly in weakening Iran’s influence, the two countries are now facing one of the most acute crises in their history. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's radical stance against Israel, especially after the military actions in Gaza, has led to Turkey’s opposition in international forums and strong support for Hamas. In a drastic move, Erdogan severed trade relations with Israel, a decision that many believed was unimaginable. This shift in Turkey’s policy has raised concerns in Israel about the possibility of Turkey becoming a regional adversary, similar to Iran. However, despite the current tensions, the two countries still maintain low-level political relations, and it’s possible that Erdogan could change his stance once the war in Gaza ends. Throughout his tenure, Erdogan has demonstrated an ability to change his policies unexpectedly. Nevertheless, even if relations improve, the deep rift between Turkish and Israeli societies will make it difficult to rebuild ties.



Public sentiment in both countries remains hostile, with each side viewing the other as a major threat. Turkish support for Palestinian liberation and Israel’s view of Turkey as the new Ottomans exacerbate the situation. Additionally, Israel’s calls to support the Kurds and strengthen ties with Greece and Cyprus have raised alarms in Turkey. This animosity is not new but is now reinforced by economic and trade disruptions, as Turkish and Israeli businessmen find alternative markets to avoid each other. The decision to sever trade ties has created a new reality in which restoring bilateral trade will be increasingly difficult. The long-term prospects for rebuilding relations seem uncertain, and Israel must take a responsible leadership role moving forward. While Turkey has historically held the advantage in this relationship, recent shifts in regional dynamics, including Israel’s strengthened position due to the Abraham Accords and cooperation in the Eastern Mediterranean, suggest a potential shift in the balance of power. However, with both countries facing challenges, including instability in Syria and an uncertain political future in the U.S., the situation remains fluid, and any change in power dynamics could further affect their relationship.

