“Najm” and “Theeb Rent a Car” Start Joint Cooperation to Enhance NRN Service

Najm for Insurance Services has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Theeb Rent a Car Company to enhance joint cooperation and improve vehicle rental and repair services in line with the highest quality standards. This collaboration aims to promote traffic safety and protect road users as well as vehicle renters.



The signing ceremony took place on Wednesday, January 1, 2025, at the headquarters of Najm in Riyadh. The MoU was signed by Mr. Mohammed Yahya Al Shehri, CEO of Najm, and Mr. Naif Mohammed Ahmad Al-Theeb, CEO of Theeb Rent a Car, in the presence of senior leaders from both companies. Both parties highlighted the importance of this partnership in creating a positive impact that benefits their mutual interests.



The MoU outlines several key areas of cooperation, including vehicle repair and maintenance services through Najm’s recently launched Repair Network (NRN), insurance claims management, and insurance record management for Theeb’s vehicle fleet. Additionally, Najm will provide traffic accident management services. The MoU is also exploring joint business opportunities in vehicles services, as well as knowledge sharing and training.



Commenting on this cooperation, Mr. Mohammed Al Shehri, CEO of Najm, said: “at Najm, we are committed to forming partnerships that extend the benefits of our innovative services and empower the insurance sector while enhancing safety on Saudi roads. For instance, the Najm Repair Network (NRN) provides vehicle owners with access to high-quality repair services at centers approved by the Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organization, which are available throughout the Kingdom.”



He further added: “This collaboration aligns with Najm’s strategy to innovate solutions that improve operational efficiency and enhance the quality of life and safety in our society, in line with the goals of Vision 2030. Through the Najm Repair Network (NRN), we deliver numerous benefits, including an improved customer experience after accidents, repair services for third-party insurance customers, and a guaranteed, high-quality repair process. These services not only enhance safety and reduce fraud but also manage insurance costs and increase investment in the vehicle repair sector.”



On his part, Mr. Naif Al-Theeb, CEO of Theeb Rent a Car, remarked: “We are proud of the advancements in Najm’s services and capabilities, and we are honored to contribute to this progress. This partnership will have a direct and positive impact on enhancing traffic safety across the Kingdom.”



Najm for insurance services is a closed and unlisted joint stock company established in 2007. It aims to promote the vehicle insurance sector in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Najm provides an integrated system of insurance solutions and services to citizens, residents, and visitors in more than 40 cities and governorates around the Kingdom, with a team of experienced and qualified Saudi staff, who make up 98% of the company’s total workforce.



Theeb Rent a Car is one of the significant pioneering companies in the car rental field in Saudi Arabia and the region. The company's expertise and leadership qualified it to obtain several national and international certificates. It provides a wide range of car rental solutions and services, including long and short-term rentals, with a broad base of clients from various categories and sectors. It has a cumulative experience that has extended for more than 33 years since starting its business in 1991, bringing the number of its branches to 61, of which 15 branch are in international and regional airports, and it has a fleet of more than 33,000 vehicles.





