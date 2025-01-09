Mahindra Democratises Premium EV Technology, Announces Top Variant Prices of BE 6 and XEV 9e

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, January 8, 2025: Mahindra, at its Unlimit India Tech Day, today, announced the prices for the top-end (Pack Three) variant of its flagship Electric Origin SUVs—BE 6 and XEV 9e. This announcement builds on the success of the Unlimit India event, which was held on November 26, 2024, where the BE 6 and the XEV 9e were revealed.

Mahindra's vision of democratising premium technology takes centre stage with Pack Three, which represents the high-end of luxury, cutting-edge features, and unmatched performance. Catering to the growing inclination of customers towards premium EVs, Mahindra will launch Pack Three exclusively in the first phase for both BE 6 and XEV 9e. To make Pack Three more accessible, Mahindra introduces a unique program “Three for Me”. This program, brought in by Mahindra Finance, ensures that Pack Three variants can be owned at the same monthly EMI as Pack One, with a balloon payment at the end of six years.

Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., and Joint Managing Director, Mahindra Electric Automobile Limited, said, “The response to our Electric Origin SUVs has been phenomenal, with customers showing a strong inclination towards high-end technology, and premium features. In response, we will initiate bookings only for the feature-loaded Pack Three in 79 kWh for both BE 6 and XEV 9e on February 14, 2025, which is Valentine’s Day. With its 79 kWh battery delivering over 500 km of real-world range, customers can be free from range anxiety. Our vision is to make premium EVs mainstream, and with our “Three for Me” finance program we ensure these vehicles remain accessible, aiming for a total monthly target of 5000 units in Phase 1.”

Democratising High-End Technology with Pack Three

In the Unlimit India event held on November 26, 2024 the Pack One offering for both BE6 and XEV 9e were showcased for those seeking a balanced blend of technology, safety, and comfort.

Pack Three takes luxury and performance to new heights, blending advanced safety, cutting-edge features, and premium design. Built on Mahindra’s highly efficient INGLO electric skateboard architecture, these variants feature a powerful 210 kW motor that accelerates the BE 6 from 0-100 km/h in 6.7 seconds and the XEV 9e in 6.8 seconds. A certified range of 683 km (MIDC Part 1 & 2) for the BE 6 and 656 km (MIDC Part 1 & 2) for the XEV 9e ensures exceptional practicality, supported by fast charging capability (20-80% in under 20 minutes with a 175 kW DC charger).

At the heart of these SUVs is MAIA, Mahindra Artificial Intelligence Architecture, capable of performing 50 Trillion operations per second. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8295 and featuring 24 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, it is the fastest automotive brain in the world. With WiFi 6.0, Bluetooth 5.2, Quectel5G and Over-the-air-updates, it delivers real-time updates, seamless connectivity, and lightning-fast processing power, ensuring a future-ready driving experience.

Hero Features of Pack Three:



• Wide Cinemascope in XEV 9e: An immersive 110.08 cm wide spectacle.

• Race-Ready Digital Cockpit in BE 6

• VisionX: Augmented-reality Heads Up Display (AR-HUD)

• Infinity Roof and LightMeUp Ambient Light

• Sonic Studio Experience by Mahindra: 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system with Dolby Atmos

• LiveYourMood: Pre-set themes (Calm, Cozy and Club) with signature sonic tunes curated by AR Rahman, custom driver seat, ambient light & climate control adjustments

• Multi-Drive Modes: Range, Everyday, Race & Boost mode

• ADAS Level 2+ with 5 radars and 1 vision system: Ability to detect animal, pedestrian, barricades and different types of vehicles

• EyeDentity: The Driver and Occupant Monitoring System (DOMS) to track driver fatigue. This also doubles as selfie camera for clicking pictures and for video calls

• Secure360: Detects and records surroundings with 360-degree camera and inside with in-cabin camera and stores in the vehicle. It also provides live view via mobile app

• Autopark: Features 12 ultrasonic sensors enabling perpendicular, angular & parallel parking along with reverse assist and remote-controlled option



Innovative Finance Scheme



With “Three for Me” Program, the BE 6 Pack Three will be available at a monthly EMI of ₹ 39 224 and the XEV 9E Pack Three will be available at a monthly EMI of ₹ 45 450, similar to the EMI of their respective Pack One variants.

Model Battery Ex Showroom Price Special EMI Scheme

BE 6 Pack Three 79 kWh ₹ 26.9 Lakh* ₹ 39 224 /month ^

XEV 9e Pack Three 79 kWh ₹ 30.5 Lakh* ₹ 45 450 /month ^^



^with a down payment of up to 15.5% and balloon payment of ₹ 4.65 Lakh at the end of 6 years

^^ with a down payment of up to 15.5% and balloon payment of ₹ 4.35 Lakh at the end of 6 years



Availability and Booking



Bookings for BE 6 and XEV 9e Pack Three variants will open on February 14, 2025, with phased test drives commencing on January 14, 2025. Deliveries are expected to begin in early March 2025.

The details of other packs and next phase of bookings will be updated by end of March 2025.



Key Milestones Dates

Add Your Preference 7th January 2025

Test Drive Phase 1: 6 Cities 14th January 2025

Test Drive Phase 2: 15 Cities 24th January 2025

Test Drive Phase 3: 45 Cities 7th February 2025

Bookings Open (Pack Three) 14th February 2025

Delivery Early March 2025







