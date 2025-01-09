ZEE Entertainment Announces Star Studded Commentator Panel for DP World ILT20 Season 3

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 08th January 2025: ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL), the official broadcasters of DP World International League T20, has unveiled a stellar commentary line-up featuring some of the finest cricket minds to enrich the viewers experience as the league returns for its highly anticipated third season, bringing renewed excitement and an electrifying cricketing atmosphere.



The commentary team for the third season of DP World ILT20 will feature cricket icons such as Ian Smith, Ian Bishop, Simon Doull, Virender Sehwag, Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Shoaib Akhtar, Harbhajan Singh, Niall O’Brien and Alan Wilkins. Adding further depth and diversity will be Anjum Chopra, Saba Karim, Rohan Gavaskar, Nikhil Chopra, Daren Ganga, Urooj Mumtaz, Vivek Razdan, Reema Malhotra, and Ajay Mehra.

With their collective experience and fresh perspectives offered in both English and Hindi, the esteemed panel is set to enhance the broadcast experience for cricket fans worldwide. Joining them as presenters will be the dynamic trio of Laura McGoldrick, Ridhima Pathak, and Arjun Pandit.



The DP World ILT20 Season 3 will be launched with a grand opening ceremony which will be headlined by epic performances by Bollywood superstars Shahid Kapoor, Pooja Hegde and Sonam Bajwa who are set to captivate the spectators at the Dubai International Stadium on Saturday, 11 January 2025 with enthralling performances on their blockbuster songs. Renowned Bollywood producer and actor Jackky Bhagnani and Ridhima Pathak will emcee the opening ceremony.



The ceremony will begin at 7:30pm IST and will be broadcast live through the Zee Network and its syndication partners’ on linear and digital platforms. The first ball of the season will be delivered at 8:45 IST with the defending champions MI Emirates taking on hosts Dubai Capitals in a rematch of last year’s grand finale.



The commentators are eagerly awaiting DP World ILT20 Season 3, which promises to raise the bar with unparalleled talent and action.



Speaking about commentating in DP World ILT20, former legendary fast bowler Wasim Akram said, “I am ecstatic to return for my third season with the DP World ILT20. This region has seen so many memorable moments in cricket, many of which have been highlights of my career. The DP World ILT20 with its mix of international stars and upcoming local cricketers will surely add to this legacy.”



Expressing his excitement about joining the commentary team for the DP World ILT20 Season 3, Virender Sehwag exclaimed, “I love the carnival like atmosphere at the DP World ILT20, it is like a home away from home for me. The DP World ILT20 is always very competitive because of the quality of cricketers and the venues, and I urge fans from all over the world to tune in and catch some of the finest cricket around.”



Sharing his excitement, Ian Bishop said, “It has been special to watch the growth of cricket in the region over the years. The DP World ILT20 is a vital part of nourishing home-grown talent and giving them the right exposure under the right conditions. I am thrilled to return for the third season.”



Reflecting on the league, Ian Smith said, "The DP World ILT20 has rapidly built a reputation as a stage for exceptional cricket, and I’m excited to be part of the action. While the international stars will undoubtedly shine, I’m most eager to see how the emerging players from the UAE seize this opportunity."



Speaking on the announcement, Mr. Ashish Sehgal, Chief Growth Officer - Digital & Broadcast Revenue, Zee Entertainment Enterprise Limited said, “We are thrilled to unveil our distinguished commentator panel for DP World ILT20 Season 3. The expertise and unique perspectives of our esteemed commentators will elevate the excitement surrounding this premier cricketing event. With the rising stature and global appeal of the league, we are excited to bring this cricketing spectacle for the audience across the world.”



Zee Network’s most widely distributed and viewed 15 linear TV channels include: &Pictures SD, &Pictures HD, Zee Cinema HD, Zee Anmol Cinema 2, Zee Action, Zee Biskope, Zee Zest SD, Zee Cinemalu HD, Zee Telugu HD, Zee Thirai, Zee Tamil HD, Zee Kannada HD, Zee Zest HD, &Flix SD and &Flix HD. The DP World ILT20 is also free to view on one of India’s leading OTT platform – ZEE5.



The six DP World ILT20 franchises have retained T20 superstars like Andre Russell (Abu Dhabi Knight Riders), Sunil Narine (Abu Dhabi Knight Riders), Alex Hales (Desert Vipers), Sherfane Rutherford (Desert Vipers), David Warner (Dubai Capitals), Rovman Powell (Dubai Capitals), Chris Jordan (Gulf Giants), Shimron Hetmyer (Gulf Giants), Akeal Hossein (MI Emirates), Nicholas Pooran (MI Emirates), Adil Rashid (Sharjah Warriorz Wildcard Pick in Season 2) and Johnson Charles (Sharjah Warriorz).



England white-ball great Jason Roy (Sharjah Warriorz) returns to the league after making two appearances for the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders last season. The Sharjah Warriorz have been strengthened further with the inclusion of New Zealand’s Tim Southee, who is set to lead their campaign in his debut season.



Former West Indies captain Jason Holder will appear for the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, the all-rounder played for the Dubai Capitals last season.



Additionally, Fakhar Zaman (Desert Vipers), Shai Hope (Dubai Capitals), Lockie Ferguson (Desert Vipers), Roston Chase (Abu Dhabi Knight Riders), Matthew Wade (Sharjah Warriorz), Ibrahim Zadran (Gulf Giants) and Romario Shepherd (MI Emirates) are set to make their DP World ILT20 debuts in Season 3.



The third season of the DP World ILT20 will run from 11 January to 9 February 2025.





MENAFN09012025005232011781ID1109071967