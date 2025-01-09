Dublin, Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oncology Based in-Vivo CRO - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Oncology Based In-Vivo CRO was estimated at US$1.5 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$2.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.



Oncology-based In-Vivo Contract Research Organizations (CROs) provide specialized services for preclinical testing of cancer therapies in live animal models. These CROs offer comprehensive in-vivo studies, including pharmacology, toxicology, and efficacy assessments, enabling pharmaceutical and biotech companies to evaluate the potential of new cancer drugs before clinical trials. By utilizing animal models that mimic human cancer conditions, CROs help researchers understand drug behavior, dosage optimization, and side effects.

The growing complexity of cancer treatments, which now include immunotherapies, targeted therapies, and gene therapies, has increased the demand for specialized in-vivo studies to ensure safety and efficacy.

What Factors Are Driving the Growth in the Oncology Based In-Vivo CRO Market?

The growth in the Oncology Based In-Vivo CRO market is driven by several factors, including the increasing prevalence of cancer, which has fueled demand for new therapies and accelerated drug development. The shift toward targeted and personalized treatments, such as immunotherapies and gene therapies, has necessitated the use of specialized in-vivo models that accurately mimic human tumors.

Advancements in preclinical research tools, such as imaging techniques and biomarker analysis, have improved study accuracy and efficiency, supporting broader adoption. The rise in collaborations between CROs and biopharma companies, along with increased government funding for cancer research, has further contributed to market growth. Additionally, the growing number of biotech startups focused on innovative oncology therapies has boosted demand for in-vivo CRO services.

What Are the Key Segments in the Oncology Based In-Vivo CRO Market?

Key services include pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics (PD), toxicology, and efficacy testing, with pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics being the most in-demand services due to their importance in early-stage drug development. The application segment covers different cancer types, such as lung cancer, breast cancer, colorectal cancer, and blood cancers, with lung and breast cancer studies accounting for a significant share due to their high prevalence and active drug development pipelines. Major end-users include pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology firms, and academic research institutions, all of which rely on in-vivo CROs to advance their oncology drug discovery efforts.

How Are In-Vivo CROs Integrated Into Oncology Research?

Pharmaceutical companies collaborate with in-vivo CROs to conduct preclinical testing for new cancer treatments, reducing the time and cost associated with drug development. These CROs offer tailored in-vivo models, including patient-derived xenografts (PDX), syngeneic models, and transgenic models, to accurately represent human tumor biology. Biotechnology firms, often focusing on novel therapies like CAR-T cells and bispecific antibodies, use in-vivo CROs for efficacy and safety evaluations before moving to clinical trials.

Academic and research institutions also work with CROs to study the mechanisms of action of potential cancer therapies and identify promising drug candidates. The integration of advanced technologies, such as imaging tools and biomarker analysis, has enhanced the accuracy and relevance of in-vivo studies in oncology research.

