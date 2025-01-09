EU Parliament Chief Visits Egypt For Talks On Financial Assistance, Middle East Geopolitics

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Roberta Metsola, President of the European Parliament, is set to visit Egypt on 8-9 January for high-level discussions aimed at further strengthening relations between the European Union (EU) and Egypt. This visit comes amid ongoing talks on EU macro-financial assistance and the evolving geopolitical situation in the Middle East.

In December 2024, the European Commission approved the disbursement of €1bn in loans to Egypt, contingent upon the fulfillment of policy conditions outlined in the ongoing Macro-Financial Assistance (MFA) framework. The loan is part of a broader effort to support Egypt's economic reform program and stabilize its economy.

During her visit, Metsola will engage in key meetings with Egyptian officials, beginning on 8 January, when she will meet with Hanafy El Gebaly, Speaker of the House of Representatives, and Abdel-Whab Abdel-Razeq, President of the Senate. These discussions will center around enhancing interparliamentary relations, preparing for the next EU-Egypt Inter-Parliamentary Meeting (IPM) to be held in Cairo, and the progress of the EU's macro-financial assistance package to Egypt.

Migration and asylum issues are also expected to be part of the agenda, with both sides likely to address ongoing challenges related to migration flows between Europe and the Middle East.

On 9 January, Metsola will hold meetings with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi and Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty. These talks will focus on several critical areas, including the EU-Egypt Strategic and Comprehensive Partnership, which has been in development since March 2024. The partnership is designed to deepen cooperation in political, economic, and sustainable development areas, reflecting both Egypt's central role in regional security and its importance as a partner in the EU's broader geopolitical strategy.

The leaders are also expected to discuss human rights issues, with the EU continuing to urge Egypt to make progress in this area. Furthermore, the ongoing geopolitical instability in the Middle East, including the need to reinvigorate the Middle East Peace Process, the situation in Gaza, and recent developments in Syria, will likely be major topics of conversation.

The visit is part of a broader effort to build a strategic partnership between Egypt and the EU, emphasizing mutual interests in stability, peace, and economic prosperity. Both sides aim to sign a Strategic Partnership Document in early 2024, formalizing their commitments to increased collaboration across a wide range of sectors.