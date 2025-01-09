Ultimovacs ASA – Extraordinary General Meeting Held On January 9, 2025
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Oslo, January 9, 2025: Ultimovacs ASA held its extraordinary general meeting today January 9, 2025. All the matters on the agenda were approved.
The minutes from the meeting are enclosed and available at the company's website.
For further information, please see or contact:
Jónas Einarsson, Chair of the Board of Directors of Ultimovacs ASA
Email: ...
Phone: +47 480 96 355
Hans Vassgård Eid, CFO and Interim CEO, Ultimovacs ASA
Email: ...
Phone: +47 482 48632
Attachment
Minutes of the Extraordinary General Meeting 2025 in Ultimovacs ASA
MENAFN09012025004107003653ID1109071534
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.