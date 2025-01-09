KPC: Kuwait Oil Price Up USD 1.35 To USD 77.68 Pb

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 9 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil went up by USD 1.35 to USD 77.68 per barrel (pb) on Wendesday, compared with USD 76.33 pb the previous day, said the Kuwait Corporation (KPC) on Thursday.

At the global level, the went down by 89 cents to USD 76.23 pb, and the West Texas Intermediate also went down by 93 cents to USD 73.32 pb. (end)

km









MENAFN09012025000071011013ID1109071391