Gaza's Displaced Rely On Open-Air Kitchens Amid Food Crisis

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo feature by Wisam Abu Zaid

GAZA, Jan 9 (KUNA) -- Palestinians in the Gaza Strip are grappling with a worsening food crisis, particularly among displaced families living in tents, and this crisis was fueled by the Israeli occupation's restrictions on the entry of goods and humanitarian aid, resulting in widespread hunger, thirst, and malnutrition.

For many, charitable open-air kitchens have become the sole means of survival, providing sustenance in an increasingly dire situation.

These kitchens prepare and distribute meals free of charge, supported by Arab and international charitable organizations, and serve as a vital resource for the hungry and impoverished, who struggle amid skyrocketing prices for food and flour.

The Israeli occupation army's deliberate use of starvation as a weapon against civilians has exacerbated the crisis, according to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), approximately 1.1 million Palestinians in Gaza face severe malnutrition.

Many Palestinian families rely on a single daily meal provided by these kitchens, but limited supplies mean that numerous displaced individuals go without even this meal.

These shortages hinder the kitchens' ability to meet the overwhelming needs of the displaced communities in Gaza's refugee camps. (end)

wab













MENAFN09012025000071011013ID1109071389