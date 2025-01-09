Blink App By Bloom Gmbh Nuernberg Wins Iron A' Design Award In Advertising Industry Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Blink App

Bloom GmbH Nuernberg's Innovative Blink App Recognized for Excellence in Advertising, Marketing and Communication Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, January 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of advertising design, has announced Bloom GmbH Nuernberg 's Blink App as a winner of the Iron A' Design Award in the Advertising, Marketing and Communication Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of the Blink App within the advertising industry, positioning it as a noteworthy and innovative design solution.The Blink App's recognition in the A' Advertising, Marketing and Communication Design Award category underscores its relevance to current trends and needs within the advertising industry. By digitizing processes in the building cleaning industry and providing mobile, real-time solutions, the Blink App aligns with industry standards and practices while offering practical benefits to users, stakeholders, and the industry as a whole.The award-winning Blink App stands out in the market through its unique approach to empowering building cleaners. By transforming ordinary employees into everyday heroes with supernatural abilities through a visually striking image campaign, the Blink App creates a memorable and impactful message. The photorealistic compositions, achieved through careful placement and digital editing, showcase the app's ability to enhance user capabilities and streamline processes.Receiving the Iron A' Design Award serves as a motivator for Bloom GmbH Nuernberg to continue pursuing excellence and innovation in their future projects. This recognition may inspire further exploration and development of digital solutions that empower users and drive efficiency within the advertising and communication design space. The award validates the Blink App's potential to positively influence industry standards and practices.Project MembersThe Blink App was brought to life by a talented team at Bloom GmbH Nuernberg. Creative Director Stefan Maier-Wimmer and Art Directors Sebastian Hudl and Markus Walter conceptualized the visual direction. Dieter Scheuerer crafted the compelling text, while Andre Krenz handled the intricate composing. Ulrike Landauer managed the project as the Account Manager, ensuring seamless coordination and execution.Interested parties may learn more at:About Bloom GmbH NuernbergBloom GmbH Nuernberg is a Germany-based agency that specializes in helping companies, brands, and products achieve their true potential. With a focus on brand strategy, design, digital solutions, and lead generation, Bloom adapts its team of consultants, creatives, and specialists to deliver tailored solutions. The agency's extensive experience spans across large corporations, SMEs, and start-ups, enabling them to provide comprehensive marketing and communication expertise.About andavis GmbHAndavis GmbH, based in Nuremberg, has been developing customized software solutions for the cleaning industry for over 20 years. With a motto of "It simply works!", andavis focuses on delivering reliable and efficient solutions that streamline operations and enhance productivity within the cleaning sector.About A' Design AwardThe Iron A' Design Award recognizes designs that meet rigorous professional and industrial standards set by the A' Design Awards. Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their practical innovations and contributions to their respective fields, providing solutions that improve quality of life and foster positive change. The Iron A' Design Award is a testament to the skill, dedication, and creative capacity of the designers, showcasing their ability to address real-world challenges through thoughtful and well-executed design.About A' Design AwardThe A' Advertising, Marketing and Communication Design Award is a prestigious competition that recognizes exceptional design in the advertising and communications industries. Welcoming a diverse range of participants, from creative designers to innovative agencies and influential brands, the award provides a platform to showcase design excellence and gain international recognition. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer-review by an expert jury panel, ensuring that winning entries meet the highest standards of innovation, impact, and execution. By participating in the A' Design Award, entrants have the opportunity to elevate their status within the competitive industry and contribute to advancing the field of advertising and communication design. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to promote superior products and projects that benefit society and create a better world through the power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and submit their projects at

