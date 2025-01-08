Brazil’S Lula, Qatari Emir Talk Bilateral Trade

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – On Tuesday (7), Brazil's President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Qatar's Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, discussed expanding trade between the two countries and Qatari investments in Brazil. In a phone conversation, they also talked about the fight against hunger and the organization of Al Thani's visit to Brazil later this year.

According to information from the Brazilian president's office, Lula congratulated the emir of Qatar for the Arab country's support to the Global Alliance against Hunger and Poverty spearheaded by Brazil. Qatar will host a summit of this alliance next November. During the conversation, the plans for Al Thani's visit to Brazil were also finalized as a return to the visit Lula made to Qatar in 2023. Al Thani briefly passed through Brazil last November during the G20 summit held in Rio de Janeiro.

The two leaders discussed other topics, such as the 50 years of bilateral relations to be celebrated in 2025. During the conversation, Lula and Al Thani sought ways to expand trade between Brazil and Qatar and identify investment opportunities from the Arab country in various Brazilian sectors. According to data from the Ministry of Development, Industry, Trade, and Services , in 2023, trade between the two countries totaled USD 1.06 billion, a 34% decline compared to 2022. Brazil exported USD 363.9 million worth of goods, mostly poultry and iron ore, and imported USD 698.5 million, primarily in fertilizers and petroleum derivatives.

