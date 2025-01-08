India: Ready To Respond To Developmental Needs Of Afghan People

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Jan 8 (KUNA) -- India on Wednesday stated that it is ready to respond to urgent developmental needs of Afghan people as Foreign Secretary of India Vikram Misri met Acting Foreign of Afghanistan Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi in Dubai.

The of External Affairs said in a statement that during the meeting between the two officials various issues pertaining to bilateral relations as well as regional developments were discussed.

"Foreign Secretary underlined India's historic friendship with the Afghan people and the strong people to people contacts between the two countries. In this context, he conveyed India's readiness to respond to the urgent developmental needs of the Afghan people," the statement said.

The Afghan Minister appreciated the Indian leadership for continuing to engage and support the people of Afghanistan as both the sides evaluated the ongoing Indian humanitarian assistance programs.

"In view of the current need for development activities, it was decided that India would consider engaging in development projects in the near future, in addition to the ongoing humanitarian assistance program," the statement said.

India will provide further material support in the first instance to the health sector and for the rehabilitation of refugees in response to the request from the Afghan side.

Both sides agreed to promote the use of Chabahar port for supporting trade and commercial activities, including for the purpose of humanitarian assistance for Afghanistan and discussed strengthening of sports (cricket) cooperation. India's security concerns were also recogniZed during the talks. (end)

