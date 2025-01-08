EU Commends Jordan's Role In Hosting Refugees

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Jan 8 (KUNA) -- The European Union stated on Wednesday that Jordan's role in hosting refugees and facilitating humanitarian aid is "crucial".

EU Commissioner for Equality, Preparedness and Crisis Management, Hadja Lahbib, said after meeting with Jordanian Foreign Ayman Safadi in Brussels that the EU will continue to be a longstanding humanitarian partner to Jordan.

She noted that the discussions focused on addressing the humanitarian situation in the Middle East, including Syria and Gaza.

Safadi also held talks with senior EU officials on strengthening relations between Jordan and the EU and continuing discussions on signing an agreement that would elevate relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership, as well as on developments in the Middle East.

Safadi arrived in Brussels earlier this morning and held bilateral meetings with Belgian Foreign Minister and Minister for European Affairs and Foreign Trade, Bernard Quintin.

Following the meeting, the Belgian Foreign Minister said that the discussions focused on "the challenges facing the Middle East and the latest developments in Syria," emphasizing that Jordan remains "a crucial partner." (end)

