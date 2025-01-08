Gainey Mckenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Regeneron” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: REGN) securities between November 2, 2023 and October 30, 2024, inclusive (the“Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for the Company's investors under the securities laws.

The Complaint alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Complaint alleges that the Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) that Regeneron paid credit card fees to distributors on the condition that distributors did not charge Eylea customers more to use a credit card; (2) that these payments subsidized the prices that customers paid when using credit cards to purchase Eylea; (3) that, as a result, Regeneron offered a price concession that lowered Eylea's selling price; (4) that, because retina practices were sensitive to higher prices when using credit cards to purchase anti-VEGF medications, Regeneron's price concessions provided a competitive advantage; (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Regeneron misleadingly boosted reported Eylea sales; (6) that, by failing to report its payment of credit card fees as price concessions, Regeneron overstated the Average Sales Price (“ASP”) reported to federal agencies, thereby violating the False Claims Act; and (7) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

The Complaint also alleges that as a result of Defendants' wrongful acts and omissions, and the precipitous decline in the market value of the Company's securities, Plaintiff and other Class members suffered significant losses and damages.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Regeneron should contact the Firm prior to the March 10, 2025 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at ... or ... .

