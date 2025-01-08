Matz Injury Law Obtains $2.35M Settlement After A Michigan Motorcycle Accident

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Steve and Jared Matz from Matz Injury Law in Southfield Michigan

After 11 months of diligent work, Matz Injury Law secured a $2.35 million settlement for the family of the deceased motorcyclist in Michigan.

SOUTHFIELD, MI, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Motorcyclists frequently go unnoticed by drivers because the human brain sometimes struggles to identify a single headlight as a vehicle, especially in dim lighting. This frequent mistake can result in serious accidents, such as the heartbreaking t-bone collision we dealt with, where our client's brother tragically lost his life when a turning car didn't give way.

Understanding the Events Behind the Case

The accident involved an older couple driving a company vehicle, which carried a hefty insurance policy, and a motorcyclist who had a passenger riding with him. The older couple driving the company vehicle failed to yield when pulling out from a turn. The collision resulted in the death of the Michigan motorcyclist and caused severe injuries for the passenger.

Matz Injury Law 's Role in Proving the Claim

In the recent wrongful death case described above, the family of the deceased secured compensation after demonstrating the emotional and financial impact of their loss. The legal team at Matz Injury Law collaborated closely with the family to build a compelling case for settlement .

Initially, the insurance company questioned whether the claim warranted the full $3 million policy limit. However, the attorneys at Matz Injury Law made it clear they were prepared to hold the at-fault driver accountable, even if it meant pursuing a trial with a potential judgment exceeding the policy limit. This approach prompted the legal teams on both sides to persuade the insurance company to approve the full payout.

One critical challenge in the case involved determining whether the motorcycle's headlights were on at the time of the accident, a factor that could have influenced the outcome. A police officer's observation that the headlight was warm indicated that it had been on at the time of the collision.

The pivotal moment occurred during the driver's criminal hearing when they admitted to seeing the motorcyclist but mistakenly believed they had sufficient time to cross the intersection. This admission rendered the status of the headlight irrelevant, as it confirmed the driver's awareness of the motorcyclist before causing the fatal accident.

Legal Resolution After Fatal Motorcycle Accident

After 11 months of diligent legal work, Matz Injury Law secured a $2.35 million settlement for the family of the deceased, while the injured passenger received $650,000 for severe injuries. This resolution provided much-needed compensation for both parties, reflecting the gravity of their losses and injuries.

For those affected by injuries caused by someone else's negligence, Matz Injury Law ( ) is committed to providing experienced legal representation. The firm's attorneys are dedicated to guiding clients through the legal process, protecting their rights, and advocating for fair and just compensation. Individuals seeking justice in Michigan are encouraged to contact Matz Injury Law to pursue the resolution they deserve.

Jared Matz

Matz Injury Law

+1 866-226-6833

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.