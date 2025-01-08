Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. Announces 2024 Fourth Quarter And Full Year Earnings Release And Conference Call Schedule
HOUSTON, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Third Coast
Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBX ), ("Third Coast"), the holding company of Third Coast Bank, today announced that it will report its 2024 fourth quarter and full year financial results on Wednesday, January 22, 2025 after the market closes. Management has scheduled a conference call and webcast on Thursday, January 23, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Central Time) to discuss these financial results.
What:
Third Coast Bancshares' 2024 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings Conference Call
When:
Thursday, January 23, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern / 10:00 a.m. Central
How:
Live via phone – By dialing 201-389-0869 and ask for the
Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time, or
Live over the Internet – By logging onto the web at the address below.
Where:
For those who cannot listen to the live call, a replay will be available through January 28, 2025 and may be accessed by dialing 201-612-7415 and using passcode 13750591#.
Also, an archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at
for 90 days.
About Third Coast Bancshares, Inc.
Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. is a commercially focused, Texas-based bank holding company operating primarily in the Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Austin-San Antonio markets through its wholly owned subsidiary, Third Coast Bank. Founded in 2008 in Humble, Texas, Third Coast Bank conducts banking operations through 19 branches encompassing the four largest metropolitan areas in Texas. Please visit for more information.
Contact:
Ken Dennard / Natalie Hairston
Dennard Lascar Investor Relations
(713) 529-6600
[email protected]
SOURCE Third Coast Bancshares
