K-Water Pavilion Opens At CES 2025 Eureka Park: Showcasing Innovations In Korea's Water Industry To The World

Marking its third CES appearance, K-water focuses on artificial intelligence (AI) and deep-tech-based advanced water management technologies to align with this year's CES theme. The pavilion highlights innovative solutions and practical approaches to water management.

Additionally, the pavilion features groundbreaking technologies from 19 Korean water startups collaborating with K-water. These companies work together in areas such as water processes to enhance Korea's water industry competitiveness. INOSEP, Fawoo Nanotech, and FUST Lab. have received CES Innovation Awards, showcasing their global technological prowess.

The second "Future Vision Forum for the Water Industry" will also be held during CES. The forum will feature Professor Sajjad Ahmad from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV), an expert in urban water management systems and long-term river flow analysis using ocean-atmosphere indices. Experts from the industrial, government, and academic sectors in Korea and the U.S. will gather to discuss global water industry trends and Korea's advanced technologies.

In addition, K-water will introduce cutting-edge and globally leading technologies, including the "Global Lighthouse" AI water purification plant, which the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) has recognized as a standard design alternative. The pavilion will also host buyer meetings and open pitching sessions to support the export of innovative technologies from the 19 participating companies.

The Korean startups featured in the K-water Pavilion include The Spatial Party XR (TSPXR), Stellarvision, sim2real, ENICT, DATS, Murepa Korea, PurifiedU (brand name WATERKOREA), Quantum Matrix, BLUELABS, INOSEP, FUST Lab., OZ SEPA, MDS Intelligence, Fawoo Nanotech, SC SOLUTION, TheEN, Blue Device, H2, Inc., and R&S Science.

