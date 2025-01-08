Estonia's FM Condemns Russian Strike On Zaporizhzhia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Estonian Foreign Margus Tsahkna responded to the Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia, pointing out that there is no indication that Russia seeks peace.

He expressed his thoughts on the social X , according to Ukrinform.

"Russia is not thinking about peace. Russia is focused only on causing death and destruction. Until it is forced to change course," Tsahkna wrote.

Death toll inrises to 13

As previously reported, the Russian forces struck Zaporizhzhia's Shevchenkivskyi district targeting an industrial facility. The attack resulted in 13 fatalities and 18 injuries.

President Volodymyr Zelensky extended his condolences to the families of the victims and emphasized the need to pressure Russia to end its acts of terror.