Gluware Welcomes Ansible Founder Said Ziouani To Board Of Directors

Gluware poised to transform automation, just as Ansible transformed server automation

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gluware, the leader in intelligent network automation, today announced the appointment of Said Ziouani, former founder, CEO, and chairman of Ansible, to its Board of Directors. This strategic addition is a testament to Gluware's leadership and its ability to revolutionize network in the same way Ansible transformed server automation.

Ziouani brings over 20 years of experience in visionary and operational leadership in the IT space to Gluware's Board of Directors. He co-founded Ansible in 2013, a company that became a pioneer in IT automation and cloud provisioning. Under his leadership, Ansible gained significant traction and was acquired by Red Hat in 2015. Following this success, Ziouani founded Anchore, an SBOM powered software composition analysis platform and the leader in Software Supply Chain Security. His deep understanding of DevOps and DevSecOps aligns perfectly with Gluware's mission to transform network operations through intelligent, intent-based network automation. Ziouani also serves as a strategic advisor to Cuadrilla Capital.

"Gluware is revolutionizing the network automation landscape by transforming disparate network elements into an enterprise-grade, auto-remediating technology that achieves the most aggressive performance SLAs," said Ziouani. "Their intelligent intent-based approach represents a shift in network management, offering the most effective solution for large enterprises and service providers. Gluware's intelligent, adaptive data model and intent-based networking capabilities are precisely what NetOps and NetDevOps teams need to bring enhanced security, performance, and stability to complex multi-vendor networks. Just as Ansible transformed server automation, Gluware is going to transform network automation for enterprises and service providers."

Gluware stands at the cutting edge of intelligent network automation, empowering enterprises with a groundbreaking platform - delivered prebuilt or as a unifying developer platform - that streamlines operations, while fortifying resilience and amplifying security and compliance. With its innovative intent-based approach, Gluware transforms complex network tasks into effortless automation, enabling organizations to manage their networks without requiring extensive coding expertise. This industry-leading platform seamlessly integrates across diverse multi-vendor environments, making it the ultimate choice for enterprises eager to simplify network management while dramatically enhancing efficiency and resilience. Gluware's unique capabilities redefine what's possible in network automation, allowing businesses to unlock new levels of innovation, productivity, and operational excellence.

"Said is a visionary leader and a true legend in the IT sector, renowned for his groundbreaking contributions to server automation at Ansible," said Jeff Gray, CEO and Co-founder, Gluware. "Collaborating with him to advance our shared vision of automated and self-operating networks represents a transformative opportunity for Gluware. His unparalleled expertise will be instrumental in driving innovation and elevating our offerings for the open-source community."

This appointment, which follows Gluware's acquisition by private equity firm Cuadrilla Capital, signals a powerful enhancement to Gluware's already dominant position in intelligent network automation. With Said's expertise joining the team, Gluware is set to amplify its impact on the industry by working more closely with open-source leaders to drive the next evolution of network automation. This strategic move reinforces Gluware's status as an industry frontrunner, while underscoring its commitment to delivering an unparalleled platform that empowers enterprises and service providers to navigate the complexities of modern networks with confidence.

