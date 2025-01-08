Amir Receives Phone Call From Ukrainian President
Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received a phone call today from President of Ukraine HE Volodymyr Zelensky.
During the call, the two sides discussed the latest developments in Ukraine, in addition to reviewing regional and international issues of common interest.
