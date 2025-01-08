Minister Of State Meets Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Tehran: of State at the of Foreign Affairs, HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi, met in Tehran today with Deputy Foreign Minister for Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran HE Majid Takht Ravanchi.

The two sides discussed bilateral cooperation relations and ways to boost them.

The deliberations also covered regional and international issues, especially the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, Syria and Lebanon.