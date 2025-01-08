Supreme Court Denies Sterigenics' Motion For Supervisory Order: Plaintiff's Will Proceed With Consolidated Trials

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Illinois Supreme Court Denies Sterigenics' Motion for Supervisory Order as Plaintiffs Impacted by Ethylene Oxide will Proceed with Consolidated Trials



The aftereffects of the decades-long emission of a toxic, cancer-causing reverberate in Willowbrook, Illinois and surrounding communities. Sterigenics, a medical sterilization company, used Ethylene Oxide (“EtO”), a mutagenic, cancer-causing agent to sterilize medical devices and emitted massive amounts of the invisible, odorless carcinogen into the air, without warning residents of the health risks. Now the law firms of Dunn Harrington LLC and Passen Powell Jenkins represent over 80 plaintiffs who suffer from health impacts, chiefly cancer, allegedly caused by inhaling EtO emissions from Sterigenics' Willowbrook plants. The matters are being litigated in the Circuit Court of Cook County, where about 95 cases have been consolidated for pretrial and discovery purposes as Tamm et al. v. Sterigenics U.S. LLC et al., Case No. 2023 L 005701.



On November 4, 2024, over Sterigenics' objection, Acting Presiding Cook County Law Division, Judge Kathy Flanagan, issued an oral ruling and subsequent order that plaintiffs with cases against Sterigenics and associated Defendants would proceed to trial in groups of five plaintiffs at a time. In response, Sterigenics filed a Motion with the Illinois Supreme Court, requesting that the Court grant a supervisory order requiring Judge Kathy Flanagan to vacate her order to consolidate cases for trial in groups of five. On December 27, 2024, the Illinois Supreme Court denied Sterigenics' motion, thereby affirming Judge Flanagan's consolidation order.



With this latest victory, Dunn Harrington LLC and Passen Powell Jenkins prepare for the first consolidated trial set to begin April 21, 2025. Immediately following the conclusion of this trial, the firms will try a consolidated group of five cases.



Attorney for the Plaintiffs, Jordan Powell, stated:



“To litigate these cases individually would be a great injustice to plaintiffs faced with life-altering illnesses, some of whom have terminal cancer diagnoses, and tragically cannot wait for their day in court. It is time that the juries see the consequences of what these Defendants have done, and consolidated trials will do just that.”



Impacted individuals are encouraged to contact the law firms of Dunn Harrington, LLC (872) 201-3125 or Passen Powell Jenkins (312) 527-4500.



